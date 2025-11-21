NNIT A/S: NNIT shares its financial calendar for 2026

The financial calendar for 2026:

28 January 2026 Deadline for shareholder proposals for the Annual General Meeting 5 February 2026 Interim Financial Report Q4 2025 and Annual Report 2025 12 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 12 May 2026 Interim Financial Report Q1 2026 27 August 2026 Interim Financial Report H1 2026 5 November 2026 Interim Financial Report Q3 2026





For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com







ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.

