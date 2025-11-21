NNIT A/S: NNIT shares its financial calendar for 2026

The financial calendar for 2026:
|28 January 2026
|Deadline for shareholder proposals for the Annual General Meeting
|5 February 2026
|Interim Financial Report Q4 2025 and Annual Report 2025
|12 March 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|12 May 2026
|Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
|27 August 2026
|Interim Financial Report H1 2026
|5 November 2026
|Interim Financial Report Q3 2026
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com
ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.
We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.
We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.
We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology.
NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.
