NNIT A/S: NNIT shares its financial calendar for 2026

 | Source: NNIT A/S NNIT A/S

The financial calendar for 2026:

28 January 2026Deadline for shareholder proposals for the Annual General Meeting
5 February 2026Interim Financial Report Q4 2025 and Annual Report 2025
12 March 2026Annual General Meeting
12 May 2026Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
27 August 2026Interim Financial Report H1 2026
5 November 2026Interim Financial Report Q3 2026


For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com


ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark. 

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high. 

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers. 

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology. 

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.

Attachment


Attachments

NNIT_Company Announcement_Financial calendar 2026

Recommended Reading