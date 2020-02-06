PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help customers make the transition away from carryout plastic bags ahead of the statewide ban set to take effect on March 1, Stop & Shop will be offering FREE reusable bags at its store locations across New York. Beginning February 22, Stop & Shop will have information tables set up at stores to answer questions about the upcoming ban and to provide giveaway items including a free reusable bag for every customer who brings in one or more carryout plastic bags for recycling, with a limit of one per customer per visit while supplies last.* The plastic bags collected will be recycled into composite wood, which is used for things like decking, park benches, and playground equipment.



In New York cities or counties that have chosen to implement a 5-cent paper bag reduction fee, Stop & Shop will collect and remit the funds to the government, per the state law. At stores where the city or county has chosen not to institute the 5-cent paper bag reduction fee, Stop & Shop will charge 5 cents per bag in an effort to encourage its customers to use reusable bags. Stop & Shop will donate the funds collected from this charge to local environmental conservation groups including the following**:

Coastal Research & Education Society of Long Island, Inc.

Riverkeeper

Westchester Land Trust

“Sustainability is a priority at Stop & Shop, and we’re committed to encouraging the use of reusables and to helping our customers make the transition,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop’s President. “By charging 5 cents for paper, we’re encouraging our customers to make the switch to reusable bags – while also supporting local non-profits that are doing important work to protect and preserve the environment in New York state.”

Dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint, Stop & Shop recycled approximately 350 million pounds of material including plastics and cardboard in 2019 – diverting 73% of the company’s waste from landfills. To learn more about Stop & Shop's sustainability efforts, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and supporting pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

*Valid at all Stop & Shop stores in New York state with the exception of Long Beach, where reusable bag giveaways are not permitted by law.

**Donation will be capped at $1,000 per store.