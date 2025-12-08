'Tis the Season for Great Savings at Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop brings holiday entertaining to life for less with new private brand specialty cheeses, seafood appetizers & more.

Now through December 11th, customers can enjoy a 6-pack of freshly baked gourmet cookies for FREE on their next visit to the store.

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December, Stop & Shop is giving shoppers even more reasons to celebrate, offering fresh, seasonal, and delicious ways to make holiday entertaining memorable — without stretching the budget. From free cookies to the lowest price guarantee on holiday hams, here are some of the ways customers can score impressive savings in stores.

FREE Cookies Through December 11th Whether you leave them out for Santa with milk – or satisfy your own sweet tooth, all customers who check in at the Savings Station Kiosk through this Thursday, December 11th, will receive a free 6-pack of Stop & Shop freshly baked gourmet cookies in a flavor variety of their choosing including Heath Bar Toffee, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and classic Hershey’s Chocolate Chip. Positioned at the entrance of each store, the Savings Station Kiosk is easy to use. Shoppers can simply scan their GO Rewards loyalty card – or enter their phone number – to activate all weekly advertised digital coupons and personalized offers, and to score the free cookies for Santa

Delightful Deals on Main Dishes

With its Lowest Price Guarantee Spiral Sliced Hams*, Stop & Shop will match any competitor’s advertised ham prices when shoppers bring in their ad. Stop & Shop Spiral Sliced Ham is just 99¢ a pound now through December 24th, and customers are guaranteed the best price by shopping with Stop & Shop.

With its seasonal Meal Deal, Stop & Shop is also making it extra affordable for customers to bring comforting, homemade warmth to the table. Now through December 11th, shoppers can create a hearty Shepherd’s Pie for less. With the purchase of one value pack of Stop & Shop Lean Ground Beef, customers receive the following items for FREE to complete the dish: up to 2 lbs. of russet potatoes, up to 1 lb. of yellow onions, a 1.5 oz. packet of McCormick Beef Stew Seasoning, and a can of Stop & Shop corn.

Craft the Perfect Holiday Cheeseboard – For Less

Stop & Shop is also helping shoppers build beautiful, crave-worthy charcuterie boards without overspending thanks to new private brand specialty cheeses. The new Taste of Inspirations Soft-Ripened Double Creme Brie Wheel, a velvety, buttery cheese perfect for slicing and savoring - or baking in a flaky puff pastry with seasonal jam - is available for just $7.99 for an 8 oz. wheel. Hosts and hostesses can complement it with the new premium Taste of Inspirations Manchego cheese, a distinct nutty sheep’s milk with a crumbly texture, created and imported directly from talented Spanish cheesemakers in The La Mancha region. The Manchego retails for $1.75 an oz. and is currently on sale for $1.62 an oz. – almost 50₵ lower per ounce than the comparable national brand.

Affordable Seafood Appetizers that Simplify Holiday Prep

Planning a Feast of the Seven Fishes or adding seafood to your seasonal gathering just got easier. Private brand selections of easy, air fryer-ready appetizers include new Beer Battered Haddock Nuggets, tender white fish pieces in a light, crispy crust, that offer the satisfying crunch of a coastal appetizer perfect for dipping, plus new Shrimp Jalapeño Poppers, reminiscent of traditional jalapeño poppers with a seafood twist. These appetizers are crafted to deliver crowd-pleasing flavor with minimal prep, giving hosts more time to toast traditions than tend the stove. The Haddock Nuggets are priced at $9.99 per pound and the Shrimp Poppers are $10.99 per pound.

“We know families and hosts are juggling a lot this season. Our December savings are designed to lighten the load while delivering quality, convenience, and celebration-worthy flavors, at unmatched value,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “This season, we’re making it easier – and more affordable – for our customers to create special holiday moments.”

Offers are available in stores while supplies last, and customers can explore the full lineup of savings by visiting Stop & Shop locations across the Northeast, or shopping online at https://stopandshop.com/.

*Stop & Shop’s Lowest Price Guarantee on hams matches any lower price shoppers bring in store from a competitor’s ad—for a comparable ham—at checkout. Other restrictions apply. Limit 2 per customer. See your local store associate for details. Offer valid 12/5/25–12/24/25.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c79cb550-581d-4c6c-b64b-e9b3833c67a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cbc697b-f0af-480f-b9b9-dcd9de0107e0