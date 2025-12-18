Stop & Shop Taps into Viral “6 7” Trend to Deliver Holiday Value With 67¢ Polar Seltzer

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is getting in on one of the most talked-about cultural moments of the year with a deal shoppers can’t miss: Polar® Seltzer Water, just 67 cents for 1-liter bottles of any flavor, in all Stop & Shop stores, now through December 24th, Christmas Eve.

The exclusive promotion is a playful nod to the viral “6 7” phenomenon — a meme and cultural trend that took over social feeds this year, even earning the title of Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year. While many are still scratching their heads over its meaning, or if there even is one, Stop & Shop saw an opportunity to turn the trend into meaningful value for shoppers during the busy holiday season.

To celebrate, Stop & Shop has launched a fun social video announcing the promotion, bringing the “6 7” energy straight to the beverage aisle.

“Polar Seltzer is a staple in so many households, especially here in the Northeast, and offering it for just 67 cents is our way of meeting shoppers where culture, value, and everyday favorites intersect,” said Lee Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant at Stop & Shop. “Whether you fully understand ‘6 7’ or not, everyone understands a great deal, especially during the holidays.”

The 1-liter bottles are available in a wide variety of flavors, including Black Cherry, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Premium Lemon, Vanilla, and more, making Polar Seltzer Water a versatile holiday essential. It’s refreshing on its own, works perfectly as a mixer for festive cocktails and mocktails, and the Original seltzer can even be used in cooking and baking recipes.

Both Stop & Shop and Polar Beverages are Massachusetts-based companies, sharing deep local roots and a long history of serving New England communities, making this promotion a hometown collaboration shoppers can feel good about.

The 67-cent Polar Seltzer Water promotion is available at all Stop & Shop stores now through December 25, while supplies last. For more information or to view Stop & Shop’s social video launching the promotion, follow Stop & Shop on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn or visit stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aad86b1-041b-4139-81d3-af412f09706e