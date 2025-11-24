New Stop & Shop Survey Settles Great Thanksgiving Debate: Americans Prefer Canned Cranberry Sauce Over Homemade

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned vs. homemade cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving? A new survey by Stop & Shop dishes on this lively and sometimes heated debate – revealing that 55% of Americans prefer canned cranberry sauce (with the ridges) on their Thanksgiving table, compared to 31% who prefer homemade.

The survey also found that 63% of respondents said cranberry sauce is an absolute must-have for their Thanksgiving dinners, with another 28% calling it nice to have, but not essential. Conversely, 10% said cranberry sauce should be absent from the Thanksgiving menu altogether.

When it comes to serving canned cranberry sauce, 59% of respondents cut it along the can lines, 15% present it whole with no cutting, and 10% mash or mix it up. The remaining 16% said they do not serve canned cranberry sauce at all.

The poll also revealed that taste (40%) is the main factor influencing one’s preferred choice of cranberry sauce, followed by nostalgia and family tradition (33%), texture (12%), and convenience (4%). In contrast, 12% said they don’t like cranberry sauce.

Among other key survey findings:

49% said cranberry sauce should always be on their leftover Thanksgiving sandwich, followed by sometimes (31%) and never (20%)

84% said they enjoy the Thanksgiving dinner itself more than the leftovers the next day (16%)

Stuffing (20%) is the Thanksgiving dish that people indicated they can most live without.



Whether it is canned or made fresh, jellied or whole berry, Americans gobble up about five million gallons of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season. No matter what their preference, Stop & Shop has shoppers covered this holiday season with private and national brand varieties of jellied and whole canned cranberry sauce, plus fresh cranberries in our produce section for customers preparing their favorite family recipes. Stop & Shop is also offering a Thanksgiving feast that feeds a family of 10 for under $40 this holiday season – and of course, it includes canned cranberry sauce.

About the survey

Stop & Shop’s survey was conducted online. Respondents included adults (ages 18 and older) in the U.S. states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop – whether it’s in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0240a620-743a-422f-91df-48613b9e1f6e