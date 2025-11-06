Feed a Family of 10 for Under $40 this Thanksgiving: Stop & Shop Introduces One of the Season’s Best Dinner Deals

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping families set the table this Thanksgiving with a full holiday feast for 10 people for under $40. In response to what customers have told the brand they need most —lower prices without compromising quality—Stop & Shop is delivering an incredible value on a Thanksgiving spread that includes everything from the turkey to dessert.

From November 14th through the 27th, customers can purchase all the ingredients needed to prepare a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people, including a Shady Brook Farm Frozen Turkey plus all their favorite sides. For less than $40, shoppers can fill their carts with:

10-pound Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey

1 16 oz. package Stop & Shop Dinner Rolls

2 12 oz. jars Heinz Gravy

2 packages Stove Top Stuffing

2 cans of Del Monte Vegetables

2 packages of Stop & Shop Microwavable Mashed Potatoes

1 Reser’s Holiday Side

1 can Cranberry Sauce

1 carton Swanson Broth or Stock

1 container Cool Whip

1 8-inch Fresh Bakery Traditional Pumpkin Pie



This limited-time Thanksgiving meal offer is competitive with discount retailers, but with the quality and trusted national and private label brands customers expect from Stop & Shop.

“For more than a century, Stop & Shop has been proud to help families celebrate the holidays. This year, we want our customers to feel confident that they’re getting real value without having to sacrifice the quality of their holiday meal,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “It’s another example of how we’re listening to our shoppers and bringing more value across our stores to make every day, and every holiday, more affordable.”

Other Ways to Save This Season

With its Lowest Price Guarantee on turkeys*, Stop & Shop will match any competitor’s advertised turkey prices when shoppers bring in their ad. With a wide variety of frozen and fresh turkeys now available in stores, including Shady Brook Farms, Butterball, Nature’s Promise, Nature’s Promise Organic, Nature’s Promise Brined, Bell & Evans, and Empire Kosher Poultry, customers can be assured they’ll get the best price by shopping with Stop & Shop.

For those not planning to cook, Stop & Shop is offering a Limited Time Only Prepared Thanksgiving Plate, perfect for anyone dining solo, craving a quick Thanksgiving-inspired meal, or looking for convenience without compromise. The prepackaged 12 oz. meal includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and corn for just $7.99 while supplies last.

For dessert lovers and side dish enthusiasts, shoppers can save even more with $5 off any combination of four Reser’s Holiday Sides including sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, homestyle stuffing, or green bean casserole, and Stop & Shop everyday bakery pie including seasonal fan favorites pumpkin, sweet potato, apple, and apple crumb. This deal begins November 7th and lasts through January 1st.

And for a festive touch, customers who check in at the Savings Station Kiosk between November 14th and the 20th will receive one free liter of Stop & Shop Seltzer Water of any flavor, making for the perfect mixer for favorite holiday drinks.

*Stop & Shop’s Lowest Price Guarantee on turkeys matches any lower price shoppers bring in store from a competitor’s ad—for a comparable turkey—at checkout. Other restrictions apply. Limit 2 per customer. See your local store associate for details. Offer valid 11/14/25–11/27/25.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ada291-9fc6-4c75-ad03-0d1eb7f18da3