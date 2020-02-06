ST. LOUIS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that a subsidiary of the Energy Services segment, Brinderson L.P. (“Brinderson”), has been awarded a three-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical services contractor for a major refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, providing a variety of embedded services including daily onsite maintenance, small capital projects and turnaround support. The transition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.



Brinderson will also implement several of its process tools aimed at performance improvement, including the use of workface planning in the execution of capital construction projects.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “I am pleased we were able to leverage our more than 20-year working relationship with this leading blue-chip refinery operator to win this new contract. This award demonstrates the success of our expansion effort outside of the West Coast market and into the Rocky Mountain region, which included opening an operations hub in Salt Lake City in August 2019. Safety remains our highest priority and we are committed to partnering with the customer to provide high-quality services while ensuring the safety of our workers, customers and the community.”

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

