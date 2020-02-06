Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC, an affiliate of ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, today announced that it has doubled down on its pledge to provide superior ENT, Allergy and Audiology healthcare services to the patients of Nassau County by signing a 10 year lease with East Shore Realty, LLC for a brand new, expansive clinical office at its current clinical office location at 333 East Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY, 11030.

This expansion allows ENTA physicians and other medical professionals to serve their patients’ needs with the increased benefit of 12 ENT exam rooms, 4 Allergy rooms, 3 audiology booths, a complete hearing aid dispensary, a full complement of allergy exam rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other advantages. The Manhasset office will now feature approximately 7,700 square feet of leading-edge technology and facilities.

The expansion and renovations will be spearheaded by Nicole Monti-Spadaccini, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of QMMS USA. Ms. Monti currently oversees and directs the entire day to day operations for ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP.

This newly expanded and modernized location will complement the Practice’s other current Nassau County offices, in Garden City (990 Stewart Avenue, 6th floor, Suite 610, Garden City, NY, 11530) and Lake Success (3003 New Hyde Park Road, Suite 409, Lake Success, NY, 11042).

Philip Perlman, M.D., the senior ENTA partner in this office commented, “Manhasset is an exciting place to live and work. Our neighborhood offers a dynamic environment that lends itself to young and old alike, singles and families wanting to take full advantage of the area. Our newly expanded office is now geared for further population growth and our patients deserve no less.”

“I have been practicing medicine in Nassau County for many years”, added ENTA physician partner Mike Ditkoff, M.D. “and I can tell you that we are extremely excited about what this new lease and facility upgrade will mean for patients in our communities.”

Luke Donatelli, M.D, ENT physician in Manhasset commented, “This expansion will offer extra comfort, extra convenience and truly state-of-the-art facilities. It further enhances our ability to provide what we already offer, which is the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care possible. We are extremely pleased with this new lease.”

Robert Glazer, EVP – Chief Executive Officer of QMMS USA “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the patient experience at our clinical locations. At our Manhasset office, we had the opportunity to upgrade and enhance without needing to move. Our expanded space provides additional exam rooms and procedure rooms as we look to recruit more high-quality otolaryngologists to this location. This is truly the best of all worlds. He continued “With this expansion we are adding full time allergy, asthma and immunology services with the addition of Dr. Irum Noor to our clinical team. Dr. Noor will be supported by a team of well-educated and experienced nurses. In addition, we are subsequently expanding our audiology services, which combine the medical expertise of our ENT physicians and the diagnostic and rehabilitative skills of our licensed Doctors of Audiology to provide the most comprehensive care possible.”

“This expanded and improved facility is yet another example of ENTA’s singular focus on both our patients’ healthcare, and the quality of their doctor visit experience,” noted Robert Green, M.D., President of ENTA, “Among other things, this new space means more comfort for everyone, and that’s very important.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about QMMS USA, LLC, visit www.qmmsusa.com

About QMMS USA, LLC: Backed by over 20 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. QMMS USA provides a seasoned team to offer leading edge healthcare business management. QMMS USA implements best practices throughout to ensure success.

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com