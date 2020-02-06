MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on February 6, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2325 per share payable March 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020. This is the 35th consecutive year the Company has paid cash dividends since it first began paying out dividends in 1985.



Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 42 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

####

Contacts: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer 612/617-8571 Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com