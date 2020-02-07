Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered B2B customer platform, is, for the second consecutive year, ranked among France’s Champions de la Croissance (Growth Champions). In January, Sidetrade announced double digit growth, and a record high backlog.

The daily French financial newspaper Les Echos, in partnership with the online statistics portal Statista, is today publishing Champions de la Croissance 2019, a ranking of the top growth champions (i.e. fastest growing companies in France.). Les Echos uses these rankings to showcase enterprises driving French growth.

This is the second consecutive year that Sidetrade has earned a coveted spot in the Top 500. This list highlights independent French businesses who achieved the most solid growth over the last three years (2015-2018).

“We are indeed proud to once again rank among the Top 500 Growth Champions in France. I wish to thank and congratulate our teams for this renewed achievement. Our Artificial Intelligence technology is used every day, by an increasing number of large companies, to significantly grow revenue and accelerate cashflow. Being at the epicenter of this revolution is a great opportunity for Sidetrade, and is highly motivating for all of our staff”, said Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade.

In January, Sidetrade announced double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive fiscal year, and a historic 88% increase in backlog. Sidetrade’s AI is now used in 80 countries by 2,700 businesses in every industry.

Attachment