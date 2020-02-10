HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) announces that is has received orders valued at over $400,000 for satellite communications equipment from Airbus Defence and Space Limited (“Airbus”). The orders are for ground terminals to be used in support of the Airbus contract with the UK Government, providing satellite communications services to UK Government agencies and the Ministry of Defence through the Skynet 5 program.



One of the orders received is included under a new Master Purchase Agreement (“MPA”) that Vislink has signed with Airbus. The MPA covers the supply of Vislink MSAT, MANTIS and NewSwift satellite communication solutions and related equipment and engineering services to Airbus. There is the potential for additional orders to be placed under this MPA as a subsequent phase of the program is implemented.

“We are proud to have been selected by Airbus for this agreement,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “It speaks to our established track record in the manufacture and supply of satellite ground terminals for the law enforcement, public safety and defense markets around the world.”

“This first order proves the flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness of the MPA,” said Tony Price, VP, Business Development, Military and Government for Vislink. “We look forward to future opportunities to support Airbus SatCom projects around the world under this agreement.”

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability, the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and also growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; our dependence on sales of certain products to generate a significant portion of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products would harm our business; the risks that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect demand for our products; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.