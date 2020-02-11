There will be a change in the Management Board of SIA Merks – part of AS Merko Ehitus group – as of 1 April 2020. Mr. Oskars Ozoliņš, who has held the position of the Chairman of the Management Board since 2012, will leave the company and current Member of the Management Board and Construction Director Mr. Andris Bišmeistars will start as the new Chairman of the Management Board. The Management Board of SIA Merks will continue with one member.
In addition, according to the decision of the general meeting of shareholders from 11 February 2020, the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Janis Šperbergs are ending as of 1 April 2020. The Supervisory Board of SIA Merks will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik, and Mr. Priit Roosimägi.
SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction. SIA Merks is one of the leading residential real estate developers in Latvia.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group’s revenue for 2018 was EUR 418 million.
