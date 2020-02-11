IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service public relations and social media agency, announced today the promotion of Dave Feistel to vice president. With nearly ten years at the helm of Bastion Elevate’s PR division, Feistel has been intricately involved in the strategy and day-to-day client relations at the firm. As vice president, he will continue to run the PR department—and will be actively involved in the management of the PR accounts at Elevate—but will grow his management role at the Orange County-based firm as the company expands its service offerings and employment opportunities due to new client growth.



“Dave has been an incredible asset at Bastion Elevate and has great rapport with our clients,” said Shana Starr, CEO of Bastion Elevate. “Some of our clients that Dave originally started on are still with us, which I can directly attribute to Dave’s creativity and tenacity to drive communications goals and better their visibility, credibility and annual metrics year after year. He is a true asset and all of management at Bastion Collective is excited to see what he can do in his expanded role overseeing staff and continuing to evolve our programs at the agency.”

With nearly 100 percent renewal rate on all of Bastion Elevate’s annual public relations retainer accounts, Feistel has a clear understanding of how to implement PR programs that go beyond just securing coverage. He is adept at making sure secured coverage is working towards overall brand marketing goals for each client and that PR isn’t just a siloed program that sits by itself. Driving process and campaigns successfully is where clients can benefit from his expertise.

Feistel also works directly with the Bastion Elevate staff to ensure the team is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and bringing best of breed services to all of the agency’s clients, both big and small. He has experience in healthcare, finance, technology, B2B and B2C clientele. Feistel’s well-rounded experience, skill set and eye toward the future have him poised to lead Bastion Elevate’s PR team.

“We have an incredibly talented and accomplished staff at Bastion Elevate and the opportunity to work alongside this group is both exciting and humbling,” said Feistel. “My aim is to seek out new opportunities for our team to deliver value for our clients as the media landscape—and PR industry as a whole—continues to evolve. I’m obsessively monitoring the broader organizational goals of our clients to determine how PR can serve an integral role reaching those objectives. It’s an exciting time to be working in PR as the avenues available to help drive top-line growth are expanding and we’re seeing a renewed dedication across verticals and business sizes in making PR central to company strategy.”

Bastion Elevate is part of the Bastion Collective, a collection of service marketing agencies working together to establish a new global agency model. Bastion Collective puts clients and employees first, delivering only world-class work. With a combined expertise in digital marketing, branding, PR and social media, research and insights, the Bastion agencies are able to provide their services to a wide-range of companies looking for growth in 2020.

For companies interested in meeting Feistel and the team at Bastion Elevate, send an email to levelup@bastionelevate.com .

ABOUT BASTION ELEVATE

Bastion Elevate is one of the top PR and social media agencies in Southern California, offering best-in-class services including public relations, media relations, executive positioning, product placement and review programs, corporate and executive messaging, crisis communication, social media, influencer campaigns and digital marketing for companies across a variety of business and consumer industries worldwide. Bastion Collective is a global communications agency with offices in Los Angeles, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate and digital agency Bastion Rare.