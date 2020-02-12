AI firm Sidetrade and Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, have won the ‘Vendor/Client Transformation of the Year’ Award at the Future of Finance and CFO Summit, held in London.



The judging panel of senior finance professionals singled out the fruitful relationship between the scale-up company and a world leader, particularly Sidetrade’s standout innovation, and its ability to deliver finance transformation that adds greater value to the business.

Sidetrade was recognised for enabling Inmarsat to achieve significant business success on the order-to-cash process and collecting cash faster in the past twelve months through its AI technology.

Using machine learning and natural language processing, Sidetrade helps businesses accelerate cash generation and improve working capital. The future of finance is around automation and standardisation, which is welcomed by finance teams. It means that finance team members are focused on having conversations with suppliers and customers, which is much more valuable and most likely more interesting for the individuals as well.

David Turner, chief marketing officer at Sidetrade, said: “We are grateful to the CFO Summit for this recognition, and I would like to personally thank Inmarsat Director Global Credit Management Andrea Baker for the great working partnership we have. Shared service centres are prime examples of how enterprises can combine the right technology with their data and processes to make a big impact on the business. Today’s award celebrates this achievement by Inmarsat, the leader in its field, and I hope will encourage more and more global enterprises to look at AI and give Sidetrade a call.”

Alongside Inmarsat, Sidetrade brings AI to a range of additional top-tier customers including: Euro Car Parts, GFK Europe, Univar, Frank Recruitment Group, Customade Group, Rexel, Chubb, Bunzl, Atkins, Hearst Magazines, Inchcape, VF Northern Europe, Samworth Brothers, KPMG, and more.





Attachment