CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 in Orlando, FL.



The Company will be presenting at the conference on March 3rd at 7:30am ET and will also be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the two days. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Raymond James.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $57.9 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

ir@assetmark.com