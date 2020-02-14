BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is excited to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 at The Las Vegas Convention Center, March 10-14 at Booth S60528. This year, innovators from Command Alkon will host an educational session highlighting digital collaboration.



Most jobsites and projects are plagued with the standard list of challenges, including disjointed communications and workflows, lack of visibility to delivery information, budget overruns, and tedious and manual cost tracking and billing processes. This presentation and open floor discussion will discuss best practices for digital collaboration on the jobsite and evolving technologies and methodologies that empower industry trading partners.

“Digital collaboration is the game-changer that the heavy work industry needs to grow more profitably,” said Alex Moody, Senior Product Manager at Command Alkon. “Modern supply chains are evolving and becoming more open and participative. With the help of continuous innovation, Command Alkon is consistently setting new standards for the industry to follow and making digital collaboration capabilities achievable on the job site.”

Session details:

Title: Digital Collaboration: Creating Value on the Jobsite

Location: Westgate - Ballroom A

Time Slot: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Speakers:

Alex Moody, Senior Product Manager at Command Alkon

Kyle Wilberts, Customer Success Manager at Command Alkon

Justin Mannina, Business Development Manager at Command Alkon

Learning Objectives:

1. Learn how to identify jobsite and project challenges including issues in communication, information delivery/visibility, budgets and cost tracking/billing processes.

2. Gain knowledge of different digital collaborations on the jobsite and evolving technologies.

3. Learn how to implement different methodologies that empower industry trading partners to improve efficiency and profitability that benefit all parties and projects.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

