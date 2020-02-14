Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Press Release 14 February 2020

Hexatronic extends the exercise period for participants in the incentive program 2016/2020

The Board of Directors of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has resolved, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the incentive programme 2016/2020, to extend the exercise period for subscription of shares through the exercise of warrants. The exercise period previously ran from 15 January 2020 up to and including 15 February 2020 and has now been extended to include the period 15 February 2020 up to and including 26 February 2020.

