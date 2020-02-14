San Jose, California, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, is extending free remote access to businesses and individuals in countries impacted by the Coronavirus. Residents of Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau who sign up for a free trial of Splashtop Business Access will receive an extended 60-day free trial so they can work remotely during the outbreak. Residents of other countries will receive 7 days free.

Additional information is available at: https://www.splashtop.com/free-remote-access-work-from-home-coronavirus (English) and https://www.splashtop.com/cn/free-remote-access-work-from-home-coronavirus (Chinese).

In Hong Kong, Civil servants, bank staff, lawyers, and a host of other private-sector employees were asked to work from home to minimize the threat of the virus. Other organizations and businesses are following this trend.

Working from home requires a variety of tools to share screens, manages schedules/tasks, and share data such as documents – an infrastructure that many businesses lack.

To help areas affected by the Coronavirus, Splashtop is offering its business remote access solutions free for 60 days, both for businesses and civilians located in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Splashtop Business Access allows users to connect to Windows PCs and Macs from their smartphone, tablet, or another computer – Just as if they were sitting in front of their work computer. Splashtop Business Access also gives remote access to drag and drop file transfer, and screen sharing.

"We are deeply concerned about the health of our employees, friends, and families in Asia. That is why we are making our technology available to those affected by this terrible disease. We hope and encourage other vendors in our industry will do the same. We pray that this outbreak will be contained soon." - Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop

