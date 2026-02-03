Splashtop Introduces AI-Optimized Codec to Power Smoother, More Reliable High-Resolution Remote Workflows

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in modern IT solutions for digital workplaces, today announced an AI-optimized codec designed to raise the performance ceiling for high-resolution remote workflows used in live broadcasting, video production, and other motion-intensive environments. The enhancement improves how remote sessions look, feel, and respond by delivering smoother motion, higher frame rates, and more consistent visual quality across a wide range of devices and deployment scenarios.

Splashtop’s AI-optimized codec improves how visual data is compressed, transmitted, and rendered in real time, adapting continuously to both network conditions and on-screen activity. This helps maintain visual stability and responsiveness as production workflows extend beyond fixed studios into homes, venues, and on-location environments, where performance directly impacts both creative precision and the audience experience.

In performance testing on systems with capable GPUs, Splashtop demonstrated clear leadership at higher resolutions and frame rates. While multiple remote access tools were able to reach 60 frames per second at 1080p, only Splashtop consistently sustained 60 FPS at 4K resolution. Splashtop also uniquely supports ultra-high frame rate options, achieving up to 240 FPS, providing additional headroom for motion-sensitive and interactive workflows where smoothness and responsiveness are critical.

On systems with more limited graphics capabilities, Splashtop continued to deliver competitive performance while using less bandwidth at higher resolutions. When hardware acceleration was available, Splashtop maintained performance on par with other tools while consuming less bandwidth at 4K resolution. In software-based scenarios, the AI-optimized codec prioritized efficiency, delivering near-comparable frame rates while reducing bandwidth usage, making high-resolution remote work more practical on constrained systems.

The benefits extend to virtual desktop and cloud environments as well. In testing across Microsoft® Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environments with and without GPU acceleration, Splashtop consistently delivered higher frame rates during general interactive use than other remote access solutions. Even in scenarios where video playback performance converged across tools, Splashtop demonstrated significantly lower bandwidth consumption, reinforcing its advantage in environments where network efficiency is as important as responsiveness.

Behind these results are a combination of dynamic bitrate adaptation, content-aware prioritization of active regions, and intelligent capture techniques that reduce unnecessary data transmission during interactive workflows. Together, these optimizations enable remote sessions that feel smoother, more predictable, and more responsive, particularly in the fast-paced, motion-heavy scenarios common in live production and creative work.

This performance foundation extends across Splashtop’s high-end remote access experience, supporting Retina 5K sessions, accurate color reproduction, high-fidelity audio, and responsive input for stylus-based and multi-monitor workflows. Together, these capabilities enable media and entertainment professionals to work remotely with the visual accuracy, responsiveness, and control they expect from local production systems.

“Remote production demands consistency under pressure,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Whether teams are working in a studio, on location, or through virtual desktops, performance has to hold up. Our AI-optimized codec is designed to deliver that reliability while pushing the limits of what remote access can support.”

The AI-optimized codec is integrated across all tiers of Splashtop’s encrypted remote access solution and is available across devices, operating systems, and deployment environments.

To learn more about Splashtop’s high-performance remote access solutions, visit www.splashtop.com.

Announcement Highlights

Splashtop remote access with AI-optimized codec is built for the demands of live broadcast, sports production, and media workflows, where smooth motion, visual accuracy, and responsiveness directly impact the viewer experience.

Splashtop sustains stable 60 FPS at 4K resolution and supports ultra-high frame rates up to 240 FPS, delivering smoother motion for live broadcast and media production workflows.

Splashtop maintains higher frame rates during interactive workflows, and uses less bandwidth at high resolutions compared with other remote access solutions.

Splashtop delivers consistent performance across physical systems and virtual desktop environments, balancing responsiveness and efficiency without requiring ideal hardware or networks.

Disclosure

Microsoft and Microsoft Azure are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.