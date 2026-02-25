Splashtop Announces Integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop® today announced an integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform that helps organizations streamline endpoint security operations across Windows environments. Through Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), organizations can support policy-driven deployment of the Falcon sensor and gain operational visibility, while CrowdStrike delivers AI-native endpoint detection, investigation, and response.

Splashtop surfaces high-level endpoint status information, including sensor installation and protection state, with the ability to pivot directly to the CrowdStrike Falcon console when deeper investigation or remediation is required.

The integration maintains clear boundaries between platforms. CrowdStrike delivers endpoint security, threat intelligence, and response capabilities within the Falcon platform, while Splashtop provides an operational layer for endpoint deployment, visibility, and secure remote access when action is needed.

“As endpoint environments become more distributed, customers are looking for better coordination between IT operations and security teams,” said Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Splashtop. “Our integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform helps simplify endpoint operations while preserving established security investigation and response workflows.”

The integration is available today. To learn more about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management with CrowdStrike, visit www.splashtop.com/blog/unified-platform-for-modern-it.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.