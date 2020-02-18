NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, was named to the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support. This is the fourth time that CGS has received the recognition.

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said CEO Debi Hamill, IAOP. “The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We’re proud to recognize CGS for being among these companies this year.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

“We’re excited to again be recognized among IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 world’s best service providers,” said Steve Petruk, President of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “Through a combined offering of knowledgeable talent and next-generation technology, we partner with our global clients to ensure their customers have an unparalleled customer experience. In the past year, we’ve added new customer service representatives worldwide to handle new and broadened client engagements, enhanced our technology to ensure a seamless customer journey and broadened our reach in several regions. This recognition validates our continued focus on bringing best-in-class services to our valued customers.”

