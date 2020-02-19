Paris, February 19, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its new Group Management Committee replacing the former Group Executive Committee. These changes reflect the transformation, initiated in 2020, aimed at reshaping the Group’s portfolio of offerings, reinforcing its go-to-market approach and setting-up an Industry-led organization.
Effective today, in addition to Elie Girard, CEO, the Atos Group Management Committee is formed by:
Elie Girard, CEO, said: “Composed of the Heads of the newly created Industries and Regional Business Units (RBUs), as well as the Heads of Divisions and Heads of Functions, the Group Management Committee's role is to execute the Group strategy and to ensure value is delivered to our customers, and to all our stakeholders. The team will be fully focused on delivering Spring, the Group’s Industry approach, developing and attracting the highest level of expertise in each Industry, reshaping its portfolio of offerings and go-to-market, to serve our customers even better and drive our culture of customer obsession even further .”
About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.
