COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, today announced case studies at ICMI Contact Center Expo 2020 that take a deep dive into proven contact center strategies including mistakes, lessons learned and best practices. Representatives from presenting organizations will highlight invaluable techniques that raise the strategic value of contact centers and elevate the customer experience.
“With thirty-five years of leading the contact center community, ICMI has relationships with many companies and executives on the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “We leverage these relationships to build our case study program, giving our attendees first-hand accounts of how to improve customer experience and transform contact centers during times of change.”
ICMI Contact Center Expo includes case studies from the following companies:
ICMI Contact Center Expo takes place May 11th-14th at The Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To learn more about #ICMIEXPO 2020 and to register for the event, visit https://www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference.
About ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
