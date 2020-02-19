BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is thrilled to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 at The Las Vegas Convention Center, March 10-14. In honor of Command Alkon’s Women Building Amazing series, there will be a special networking hour in the booth, S60528, on Thursday, March 12 from 9-10 am. All women who are building amazing in the industry can stop by, network, and grab some swag while supplies last.



According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the total number of women in the construction industry has risen by about 31% just in the last decade, and the field is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5% over the next few years. This is why campaigns like Women Building Amazing are emerging in the industry – to provide an opportunity for women to increase their professional network and to celebrate acts of determination, advocacy, and action.

“As the number of women in the construction industry continues to increase, creating professional partnerships and networks of like-minded peers can help women further develop their careers, as well as those of other women in the profession,” said Karli Langner, Marketing Content Specialist at Command Alkon and Owner of the Women Building Amazing series. “This networking hour is an opportunity to meet other women, share experiences, and provide guidance, advice, and encouragement equipping each of us with the tools we need to excel in a non-traditional field.”

Women are finding their place in the industry, and it is important to recognize the different skill sets that both men and women bring to the table. By acknowledging and accommodating these differences, businesses can capitalize on the wide array of complementary skills that a balanced workforce can bring to the benefit of all.

For more information about the Women Building Amazing Series, click here . To learn more about CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.com

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com