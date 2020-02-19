VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the year 2019. The Company’s 100% owned operation, Minera Valle Central ("MVC") located near Rancagua, Chile posted an annual net loss of $9.4 million or $0.05 loss per share (“LPS”). Annual net operating cash flow was $9.7 million. The Company’s cash position at year end was $7.2 million.
Annual financial results were negatively impacted by lower metal prices, decreased production from fresh and Cauquenes tailings, and higher tolling and production costs.
“2019 operational and financial results were disappointing. 2020 has kicked off with major external challenges including an extreme water drought in Chile and a depressed copper price. On the positive side, we have made progress identifying concrete areas of opportunity to stabilize plant performance at MVC and our cost structure will benefit from important reductions to the two major components of MVC’s cash cost: power and treatment charges”, said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO.
Amounts in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars except where indicated otherwise.
Amerigo reported annual net loss of $9.4 million in 2019 and net income of $0.6 million in Q4-2019
MVC produced 69.8 million pounds of copper (2018: 65.0 million pounds) at a cash cost of $1.82/lb ($1.56/lb)
MVC’s average copper price in 2019 was $2.73/lb (2018: $2.92/lb)
MVC refinanced its debt facilities in 2019, debt repayments in the year were $11.3 million
2020 Outlook
About Amerigo and MVC
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, available at the Company’s website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.
2019 and 2018 Annual Key Performance Metrics
|ANNUAL KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
|Years ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Change
|%
|Copper produced (million pounds)1
|69.8
|65.0
|4.8
|7
|%
|Copper delivered (million pounds)1
|69.9
|63.9
|6.0
|9
|%
|Percentage of production from historic tailings
|56
|%
|68
|%
|(12
|%)
|Revenue ($ thousands) 2
|119,803
|136,833
|(17,030
|)
|(12
|%)
|DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands)
|33,828
|41,088
|(7,260
|)
|(18
|%)
|Tolling and production costs ($ thousands)
|119,400
|111,855
|7,545
|7
|%
|Gross profit ($ thousands)
|403
|24,978
|(24,575
|)
|-
|Net (loss) income ($ thousands)
|(9,413
|)
|10,495
|(19,908
|)
|-
|(Loss) earnings per share
|(0.05
|)
|0.06
|(0.11
|)
|(183
|%)
|Cash flow from operating activities before changes
|in working capital ($ thousands)
|9,845
|27,794
|(17,949
|)
|(65
|%)
|Cash flow paid for purchase of plant and equipment ($ thousands)
|(10,016
|)
|(35,957
|)
|(25,941
|)
|(72
|%)
|Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands)
|7,164
|21,338
|(14,174
|)
|(66
|%)
|Borrowings ($ thousands)3
|55,897
|66,212
|(10,315
|)
|(16
|%)
|MVC's copper price ($/lb) 4
|2.73
|2.92
|(0.19
|)
|(7
|%)
|MVC's molybdenum price ($/lb) 5
|10.64
|11.84
|(1.20
|)
|(10
|%)
1 Copper production conducted under tolling and slag processing agreements with DET.
2 Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).
3 At December 31, 2019, comprised of short and long-term portions of $10.1 and $45.8 million respectively.
4 MVC’s copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior quarter sales.
5 MVC’s molybdenum price is the average realized molybdenum price in the period, before roasting charges and settlement adjustments to prior quarter sales.
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,164
|21,338
|Property plant and equipment
|198,582
|208,729
|Other assets
|27,916
|27,546
|Total assets
|233,662
|257,613
|Total liabilities
|131,030
|148,403
|Shareholders' equity
|102,632
|109,210
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|233,662
|257,613
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|Year ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Revenue
|119,803
|136,833
|Tolling and production costs
|(119,400
|)
|(111,855
|Other expenses
|(5,303
|)
|(5,230
|)
|Finance expense
|(7,846
|)
|(4,306
|)
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|3,333
|(4,947
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(9,413
|)
|10,495
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|854
|(1,089
|)
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|(8,559
|)
|9,406
|(Loss) earnings per share - basic
|(0.05
|)
|0.06
|(Loss) earnings per share - diluted
|(0.05
|)
|0.06
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Year ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Cash flows from operating acitivities
|9,845
|27,794
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|(133
|)
|(642
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|9,712
|27,152
|Net cash used in investing acitivities
|(10,585
|)
|(35,957
|)
|Net cash (used in) received from financing acitivites
|(13,173
|)
|3,665
|Net decrease in cash
|(14,046
|)
|(5,140
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|(128
|)
|(1,046
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|21,338
|27,524
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|7,164
|21,338
Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure that it will achieve or accomplish the expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements concerning:
Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including risks that may affect our operating or capital plans; risks generally encountered in the permitting and development of mineral projects such as unusual or unexpected geological formations, negotiations with government and other third parties, unanticipated metallurgical difficulties, delays associated with permits, approvals and permit appeals, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions, process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour and management; fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities, which are cyclical and subject to substantial price fluctuations; risks created through competition for mining projects and properties; risks associated with lack of access to markets; risks associated with availability of and our ability to obtain both tailings from Codelco’s Division El Teniente’s current production and historic tailings from tailings deposit; risks with respect to completion of all phases of the Cauquenes expansion, the ability of the Company to draw down funds from bank facilities and lines of credit, the availability of and ability of the Company to obtain adequate funding on reasonable terms for expansions and acquisitions, including all phases of the Cauquenes expansion; mine plan estimates; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions; risks associated with environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for the provision of critical services; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; title risks; social and political risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks of changes in laws affecting our operations or their interpretation, including foreign exchange controls; and risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings. Many of these risks and uncertainties apply not only to the Company and its operations, but also to Codelco and its operations. Codelco’s ongoing mining operations provide a significant portion of the materials the Company processes and its resulting metals production, therefore these risks and uncertainties may also affect their operations and in turn have a material effect on the Company.
Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:
Future production levels and cost estimates assume there are no adverse mining or other events which significantly affect budgeted production levels.
We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
