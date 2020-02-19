Southfield, MI, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its fourth quarter results for 2019.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $27.8 million, or 10.2 percent, to $301.8 million compared to $274.0 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $137.2 million, or 12.2 percent, to $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $160.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $105.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.10 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.03 in the prior year, an increase of 6.8 percent. Core FFO(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $4.92 per Share as compared to $4.58 in the prior year, an increase of 7.4 percent.
     
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.
     
  • Same Community Occupancy (3) increased by 220 basis points to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.
     
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased by 669 sites for the quarter and 2,674 sites for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.4 percent.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “Sun Communities again delivered industry leading growth as we successfully executed on our strategic initiatives and saw strong results across the business. Our organic growth has been a consistent earnings driver as we benefit from sustained consumer demand for our high-quality, affordable homes and RV vacation destinations. Capital deployment during 2019 of over $1.2 billion in accretive acquisitions, expansions, and ground up development provide incremental growth opportunities for the years ahead. In recognition of an outstanding year and a solid future, the Board of Directors for the fourth consecutive year approved an increase in our quarterly dividend. We are proud of our accomplishments and our team and remain committed to delivering superior value to our shareholders.”


OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.4 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at December 31, 2018.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 669 sites, as compared to 722 revenue producing sites gained during the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 2,674 sites, as compared to an increase of 2,600 revenue producing sites during the year ended December 31, 2018, a 2.8 percent increase.


Same Community(2) Results

For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased 7.6 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 3.6 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019 from 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, NOI(1) increased 7.3 percent over  2018, as a result of a 6.2 percent increase in revenues and a 3.8 percent increase in operating expenses.


Home Sales

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold 808 homes as compared to 878 homes sold during the same period in 2018.  New home sales volume was 140 for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 281 in 2019, as compared to 297 sold during 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, 3,439 homes were sold compared to 3,629 for the same period in 2018. New home sales volume increased 8.6 percent to 571 new home sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 526 homes during the same period in 2018.  Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 1,140 in 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent over the 1,122 sold during 2018.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name Type Sites Expansion Sites State Total Purchase Price (in millions) Month Acquired
Slickrock Campground RV 193  UT $8.3 December
Pandion Ridge RV 142 351 AL $19.1 November
Jensen Portfolio (1) MH 5,230 466 Various $343.6 October

(1)
Contains
31
 communities located in CT, GA, MD, NH, NJ, NY, NC and SC.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired 47 communities, totaling over 10,000 developed sites and over 900 sites available for expansion, for a total purchase price of approximately $815.2 million.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired Cape Cod RV Resort located in East Falmouth, Massachusetts with 230 developed sites for a purchase price of $13.5 million. In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company’s operating partnership issued 90,000 Series E Preferred Units, at an issuance price of $100 per unit.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 284 sites at the following ground-up developments:

Community Name Type State Completed Construction Sites Remaining Construction Sites (1) Total Sites Once Completed (1)
Carolina Pines RV SC 109  351 846 
Jellystone Golden Valley RV NC 69  133 315 
River Run RV CO 106  823 1,150 

(1) Remaining sites are approximate and may be adjusted as final construction is completed.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,100 sites at four ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 864 expansion sites in nine communities. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,230 expansion sites in 16 communities.


BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Series A-4 Preferred Stock and OP Units

On December 13, 2019, as previously announced and disclosed, all outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, and all of its operating partnership’s Series A-4 Preferred OP Units, were converted into common stock and common OP units, respectively. All 1,031,747 shares of Series A-4 Preferred Stock were converted into 458,541 shares of common stock (net of fractional shares paid in cash). All 405,656 Series A-4 preferred OP units were converted into 180,277 common OP units (net of fractional units paid in cash).

Debt Transactions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed a 21-year, $400.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 4.0 percent.  Concurrently, the Company repaid a $17.0 million term loan due to mature in 2020 and $127.3 million in term loans due to mature in 2021.  The Company also repaid four term loans secured by three properties totaling $21.5 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.1 years. The Company had $22.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.5 times.

2020 Distributions

After quarter end, the Company announced a 5.3 percent annual distribution increase to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2020. While the Company has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.


GUIDANCE 2020

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release, and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”

  Net Income Core FFO(1)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in mm)(i) 92.5 96.9
First quarter 2020, per fully diluted share $0.34 - $0.37 $1.18 - $1.21
Full year 2020, per fully diluted share $1.79 - $1.91 $5.20 - $5.30


  1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20
Seasonality of Core FFO(1) 22.9% 23.8% 30.8% 22.5%

Total Portfolio
Number of communities: 422

  2019 Actual 2020E
  (in Millions) Change %
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $793.4  9.6% - 10.1%
Transient revenue 132.3  13.8% - 15.0%
Income from real property $925.7  10.2% - 10.8%
Property operating and maintenance 266.4  11.9% - 12.4%
Real estate taxes 61.9  11.6% - 12.1%
Total property operating expenses $328.3  11.9% - 12.3%
NOI(1) $597.4  9.1% - 10.2%

Same Community(2) Portfolio(ii)
Number of communities: 367

  2019 Actual 2020E
  (in Millions) Change %
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $740.7  6.3% - 6.5%
Transient revenue 116.9  2.4% - 3.0%
Income from real property(iii) $857.6  5.7% - 6.0%
Property operating and maintenance(iii)(iv) 217.0  3.6% - 4.6%
Real estate taxes 59.8  7.2% - 8.0%
Total property operating expenses $276.8  4.4% - 5.3%
NOI(1) $580.8  6.0% - 6.8%


Weighted average monthly rental rate increase       4.0%
         
  1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20
Same Community NOI(1) Seasonality 24.4% 24.1% 27.1% 24.4%

Total Company Supplementary Information:

  2019 Actual 2020E
  (in Millions) Change %
Rental program, net $35.6  6.5% - 7.9%
Ancillary revenues, net $19.4  11.3% - 13.4%
Home sales contribution to Core FFO(v), net of home selling expenses $6.5  27.7% - 33.8%
Interest income $17.9  (51.4)% - (50.8)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates $15.5  7.1% - 9.0%
General and administrative expenses $94.0  11.7% - 14.1%
Loss of earnings from Florida Keys included in core FFO $1.4  (13.5)%


  2020E
Increase in revenue producing sites 2,500 - 2,700
Vacant expansion site deliveries 1,000 - 1,200
Vacant ground-up development site deliveries 550 - 750
   
New home sales volume 650 - 700
Pre-owned home sales volume 2,550 - 2,750

(i) Certain securities that are dilutive to the computation of Core FFO per fully diluted share in the table above have been excluded from the computation of net income per fully diluted share, as inclusion of these securities would have been anti-dilutive to net income per fully diluted share.
(ii) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2019 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2020 guidance.
(iii) Water and sewer utility revenue of $34.7 million and $36.2 million has been reclassified from Income from real property to net against the related expense in Property operating maintenance for 2019 and 2020 guidance, respectively.
(iv) For 2019, property operating and maintenance expense excludes $0.7 million of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(v) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.


EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 5, 2020 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13697139. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 422 communities comprising over 141,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.


Portfolio Overview                                                                           
(As of December 31, 2019)


Financial and Operating Highlights                                                                                                           
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


 Quarter Ended
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Financial Information         
Total revenues$301,819  $362,443  $312,445  $287,330  $274,003 
Net income$30,685  $64,451  $45,116  $37,127  $10,672 
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders$28,547  $57,002  $40,385  $34,331  $9,039 
Basic earnings per share*$0.31  $0.63  $0.46  $0.40  $0.11 
Diluted earnings per share*$0.31  $0.63  $0.46  $0.40  $0.11 
          
Cash distributions declared per common share*$0.75  $0.75  $0.75  $0.75  $0.71 
          
Recurring EBITDA (1)$144,738  $179,953  $151,502  $147,714  $133,335 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$105,533  $119,496  $108,112  $106,779  $88,562 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$104,534  $137,369  $108,002  $106,259  $92,695 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$1.11  $1.27  $1.18  $1.19  $0.98 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$1.10  $1.46  $1.18  $1.18  $1.03 
          
Balance Sheet         
Total assets$7,802,060  $7,397,854  $7,222,084  $7,098,662  $6,710,026 
Total debt$3,434,402  $3,271,341  $3,107,775  $3,448,117  $3,124,303 
Total liabilities$3,848,104  $3,720,983  $3,542,188  $3,846,325  $3,479,112 


 Quarter Ended
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Operating Information*         
Communities422  389  382  379  371 
          
Manufactured home sites93,821  88,024  87,555  87,425  84,428 
Annual RV sites26,056  25,756  25,009  24,750  24,535 
Transient RV sites21,416  20,882  20,585  20,173  19,491 
Total sites141,293  134,662  133,149  132,348  128,454 
          
MH occupancy95.5% 95.7% 95.7% 95.4% 95.0%
RV occupancy100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Total blended MH and RV occupancy96.4% 96.7% 96.6% 96.4% 96.1%
          
New home sales140  167  139  125  140 
Pre-owned home sales668  739  788  673  738 
Total home sales808  906  927  798  878 


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
Net Leased Sites (24)   
MH net leased sites437  1,541 
RV net leased sites232  1,133 
Total net leased sites669  2,674 


Balance Sheets                                                                                                                                              
(amounts in thousands)


  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets    
Land $1,414,279  $1,201,945 
Land improvements and buildings 6,595,272  5,586,250 
Rental homes and improvements 627,175  571,661 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 282,874  201,090 
Investment property 8,919,600  7,560,946 
Accumulated depreciation (1,686,980) (1,442,630)
Investment property, net 7,232,620  6,118,316 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,830  62,262 
Marketable securities 94,727  49,037 
Inventory of manufactured homes 62,061  49,199 
Notes and other receivables, net 157,926  160,077 
Collateralized receivables, net (4)   106,924 
Other assets, net 219,896  164,211 
Total Assets $7,802,060  $6,710,026 
Liabilities    
Mortgage loans payable $3,180,592  $2,815,957 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)   107,731 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249  35,277 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663  37,338 
Lines of credit (5) 183,898  128,000 
Distributions payable 71,704  63,249 
Advanced reservation deposits and rent 133,420  133,698 
Accrued expenses and accounts payable 127,289  106,281 
Other liabilities 81,289  51,581 
Total Liabilities 3,848,104  3,479,112 
Commitments and contingencies    
Series A-4 preferred stock   31,739 
Series A-4 preferred OP units   9,877 
Series D preferred OP units 50,913   
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater 27,091  21,976 
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock 932  864 
Additional paid-in capital 5,213,264  4,398,949 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,331) (4,504)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,393,141) (1,288,486)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,819,724  3,106,823 
Noncontrolling interests    
Common and preferred OP units 47,686  53,354 
Consolidated variable interest entities 8,542  7,145 
Total noncontrolling interests 56,228  60,499 
Total Stockholders' Equity 3,875,952  3,167,322 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $7,802,060  $6,710,026 



Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change
Revenues               
Income from real property
(excluding transient revenue)		$205,131  $183,059  $22,072  12.1% $793,403  $719,763  $73,640  10.2%
Transient revenue21,232  17,426  3,806  21.8% 132,261  106,210  26,051  24.5%
Revenue from home sales45,271  43,783  1,488  3.4% 181,936  166,031  15,905  9.6%
Rental home revenue14,745  13,700  1,045  7.6% 57,572  53,657  3,915  7.3%
Ancillary revenue9,135  7,900  1,235  15.6% 66,881  54,107  12,774  23.6%
Interest income3,368  5,003  (1,635) (32.7)% 17,857  20,852  (2,995) (14.4)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net2,937  3,132  (195) (6.2)% 14,127  6,205  7,922  127.7%
Total Revenues301,819  274,003  27,816  10.2% 1,264,037  1,126,825  137,212  12.2%
Expenses               
Property operating and maintenance63,486  54,120  9,366  17.3% 266,378  236,097  30,281  12.8%
Real estate taxes15,425  14,110  1,315  9.3% 61,880  56,555  5,325  9.4%
Cost of home sales34,327  32,138  2,189  6.8% 134,357  123,333  11,024  8.9%
Rental home operating and maintenance5,542  6,414  (872) (13.6)% 21,995  23,304  (1,309) (5.6)%
Ancillary expenses9,144  9,058  86  0.9% 47,432  38,043  9,389  24.7%
Home selling expenses3,752  4,403  (651) (14.8)% 14,690  15,722  (1,032) (6.6)%
General and administrative expenses25,405  20,457  4,948  24.2% 93,964  81,429  12,535  15.4%
Catastrophic weather related charges, net435  2,079  (1,644) (79.1)% 1,737  92  1,645  1,788.0%
Depreciation and amortization98,826  81,070  17,756  21.9% 328,067  287,262  40,805  14.2%
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt3,027  (65) 3,092  (4,756.9)% 16,505  1,190  15,315  1,287.0%
Interest expense33,259  32,235  1,024  3.2% 133,153  130,556  2,597  2.0%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity1,207  1,143  64  5.6% 4,698  3,694  1,004  27.2%
Total Expenses293,835  257,162  36,673  14.3% 1,124,856  997,277  127,579  12.8%
Income Before Other Items7,984  16,841  (8,857) (52.6)% 139,181  129,548  9,633  7.4%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities17,692  (3,639) 21,331  (586.2)% 34,240  (3,639) 37,879  (1,040.9)%
Other income / (expense), net (6)4,946  (3,239) 8,185  (252.7)% 3,457  (6,453) 9,910  (153.6)%
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates(6) 619  (625) (101.0)% 1,374  790  584  73.9%
Current tax benefit / (expense)(189) 17  (206) (1,211.8)% (1,095) (595) (500) 84.0%
Deferred tax benefit258  73  185  253.4% 222  507  (285) (56.2)%
Net Income30,685  10,672  20,013  187.5% 177,379  120,158  57,221  47.6%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity(1,418) (1,151) 267  23.2% (6,058) (4,486) 1,572  35.0%
Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests(720) (51) 669  1,311.8% (9,768) (8,443) 1,325  15.7%
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.28,547  9,470  19,077  201.4% 161,553  107,229  54,324  50.7%
Less: Preferred stock distribution  (431) (431) (100.0)% (1,288) (1,736) (448) (25.8)%
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders$28,547  $9,039  $19,508  215.8% $160,265  $105,493  $54,772  51.9%
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic91,342  85,481  5,861  6.9% 88,460  81,387  7,073  8.7%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted91,893  85,982  5,911  6.9% 88,915  82,040  6,875  8.4%
                
Basic earnings per share$0.31  $0.11  $0.20  181.8% $1.80  $1.29  $0.51  39.5%
Diluted earnings per share$0.31  $0.11  $0.20  181.8% $1.80  $1.29  $0.51  39.5%


Outstanding Securities and Capitalization 
(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2019
          
 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible securities         
Common shares93,180 N/A N/A N/A $3.00^
          
Convertible securities         
Series A-1 preferred OP units309 2.4390 754 $100 6.0%
Series C preferred OP units310 1.1100 345 $100 4.5%
Series D preferred OP units489 0.8000 392 $100 3.8%
Series A-3 preferred OP units40 1.8605 75 $100 4.5%
Common OP units2,420 1.0000 2,420 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.


Capitalization - As of December 31, 2019      
       
Equity Shares Share Price* Total
Common shares 93,180  $150.10  $13,986,318 
Common OP units 2,420  $150.10  363,242 
Subtotal 95,600    $14,349,560 
       
Series A-1 preferred OP units 754  $150.10  $113,175 
Series C preferred OP units 345  $150.10  51,785 
Series D preferred OP units 392  $150.10  58,839 
Series A-3 preferred OP units 75  $150.10  11,258 
Total diluted shares outstanding 97,166    $14,584,617 
       
Debt      
Mortgage loans payable     $3,180,592 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable     35,249 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable     34,663 
Lines of credit (5)     183,898 
Total debt     $3,434,402 
       
Total Capitalization     $18,019,019 


Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders$28,547  $9,039  $160,265  $105,493 
Adjustments       
Depreciation and amortization98,950  81,314  328,646  288,206 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities(17,692) 3,639  (34,240) 3,639 
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests482  15  8,474  7,740 
Preferred return to preferred OP units519  552  2,610  2,206 
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock  432  1,288  1,737 
Gain on disposition of assets, net(5,273) (6,429) (26,356) (23,406)
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$105,533  $88,562  $440,687  $385,615 
Adjustments       
Other acquisition related costs (8)244  220  1,146  1,001 
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt3,027  (65) 16,505  1,190 
Catastrophic weather related charges, net398  2,079  1,737  92 
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)  (1,267)   (292)
Other (income) / expense (6)(4,946) 3,239  (3,457) 6,453 
Other adjustments (a)278  (73) 314  310 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$104,534  $92,695  $456,932  $394,369 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic91,342  85,481  88,460  81,387 
Add       
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options1  2  1  2 
Restricted stock550  499  454  651 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock292  472  423  472 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred OP units143    172   
Common OP units2,300  2,727  2,448  2,733 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units75  75  75  75 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units760  810  784  821 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted95,463  90,066  92,817  86,141 
        
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

$1.11  $0.98  $4.75  $4.48 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

$1.10  $1.03  $4.92  $4.58 

(a) Other adjustments include early retirement compensation expense, ground lease intangible write-off, and deferred tax benefits.


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders$28,547  $9,039  $160,265  $105,493 
Adjustments       
Depreciation and amortization98,826  81,070  328,067  287,262 
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt3,027  (65) 16,505  1,190 
Interest expense34,466  33,378  137,851  134,250 
Current tax (benefit) / expense189  (17) 1,095  595 
Deferred tax benefit(258) (73) (222) (507)
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates6  (619) (1,374) (790)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net(5,273) (6,429) (26,356) (23,406)
EBITDAre (1)$159,530  $116,284  $615,831  $504,087 
Adjustments       
Catastrophic weather related charges, net435  2,079  1,737  92 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities(17,692) 3,639  (34,240) 3,639 
Other (income) / expense, net (6)(4,946) 3,239  (3,457) 6,453 
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,418  1,151  6,058  4,486 
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests720  51  9,768  8,443 
Preferred stock distribution  431  1,288  1,736 
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net5,273  6,429  26,356  23,406 
Recurring EBITDA (1)$144,738  $133,303  $623,341  $552,342 



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders$28,547  $9,039  $160,265  $105,493 
Other revenues(6,305) (8,135) (31,984) (27,057)
Home selling expenses3,752  4,403  14,690  15,722 
General and administrative expenses25,405  20,457  93,964  81,429 
Catastrophic weather related charges, net435  2,079  1,737  92 
Depreciation and amortization98,826  81,070  328,067  287,262 
Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt3,027  (65) 16,505  1,190 
Interest expense34,466  33,378  137,851  134,250 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities(17,692) 3,639  (34,240) 3,639 
Other (income) / expense, net (6)(4,946) 3,239  (3,457) 6,453 
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates6  (619) (1,374) (790)
Current tax (benefit) / expense189  (17) 1,095  595 
Deferred tax benefit(258) (73) (222) (507)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,418  1,151  6,058  4,486 
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests720  51  9,768  8,443 
Preferred stock distribution  431  1,288  1,736 
NOI (1) / Gross Profit$167,590  $150,028  $700,011  $622,436 


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Real Property NOI (1)$147,452  $132,255  $597,406  $533,321 
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit10,944  11,645  47,579  42,698 
Rental Program NOI (1)26,682  23,656  104,382  95,968 
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit(9) (1,158) 19,449  16,064 
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10)(17,479) (16,370) (68,805) (65,615)
NOI (1) / Gross Profit$167,590  $150,028  $700,011  $622,436 



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures


Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)


 Quarter Ended
 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Debt Outstanding         
Mortgage loans payable$3,180,592  $2,967,128  $2,863,485  $2,879,017  $2,815,957 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)  93,669  98,299  102,676  107,731 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable35,249  35,249  35,249  35,249  35,277 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable34,663  34,663  34,663  34,663  37,338 
Lines of credit (5)183,898  140,632  76,079  396,512  128,000 
Total debt$3,434,402  $3,271,341  $3,107,775  $3,448,117  $3,124,303 
          
% Fixed / Floating         
Fixed94.7% 95.7% 97.6% 88.5% 95.9%
Floating5.3% 4.3% 2.4% 11.5% 4.1%
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
          
Weighted Average Interest Rates         
Mortgage loans payable4.05% 4.13% 4.24% 4.24% 4.22%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.61%
Lines of credit (5)2.71% 3.23% 3.34% 3.73% 3.77%
Average before secured borrowings (4)4.03% 4.14% 4.27% 4.22% 4.25%
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)% 9.92% 9.93% 9.94% 9.94%
Total average4.03% 4.30% 4.44% 4.39% 4.45%
          
Debt Ratios         
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)5.5  5.3  5.2  6.0  5.6 
Net Debt / Enterprise Value19.0% 18.7% 20.2% 24.1% 25.2%
Net Debt / Gross Assets36.0% 36.0% 35.1% 39.8% 37.7%
          
Coverage Ratios         
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest4.4 4.4 4.2 4.1 4.0
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution4.2 4.2 4.0 3.9 3.9


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Mortgage loans payable         
Maturities$19,796  $148,378  $82,155  $185,618  $315,331 
Principal amortization60,723  60,873  61,326  60,604  57,082 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable    35,249     
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable        34,663 
Lines of credit (5)10,000  13,293  10,000  150,605   
Total$90,519  $222,544  $188,730  $396,827  $407,076 
          
Weighted average rate of maturities5.83% 5.88% 4.46% 4.08% 4.47%


Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)                                                     
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change
Financial Information               
Income from real property (11)$196,141  $184,362  $11,779  6.4% $805,982  $758,853  $47,129  6.2%
                
Property operating expenses               
Payroll and benefits17,007  16,243  764  4.7% 72,519  68,630  3,889  5.7%
Legal, taxes, and insurance2,668  2,094  574  27.4% 9,579  9,212  367  4.0%
Utilities (11)12,984  12,563  421  3.4% 58,044  57,309  735  1.3%
Supplies and repair (12)6,342  5,685  657  11.6% 30,025  27,158  2,867  10.6%
Other4,430  4,432  (2) % 19,966  20,535  (569) (2.8)%
Real estate taxes13,460  13,895  (435) (3.1)% 57,553  55,667  1,886  3.4%
Property operating expenses56,891  54,912  1,979  3.6% 247,686  238,511  9,175  3.8%
Real Property NOI (1)$139,250  $129,450  $9,800  7.6% $558,296  $520,342  $37,954  7.3%


 As of 
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change 
Other Information        
Number of properties345  345  -   
         
MH occupancy (3)97.9%       
RV occupancy (3)100.0%       
MH & RV blended occupancy (3)98.4% 96.2% 2.2%   
         
Monthly base rent per site - MH$577  $554  $23  4.2%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13)$489  $461  $28  6.1%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13)$557  $533  $24  4.5%(14)



Home Sales Summary           
(amounts in thousands except for *)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change
Financial Information               
New homes               
New home sales$19,900  $16,600  $3,300  19.9% $71,760  $59,578  $12,182  20.4%
New home cost of sales16,817  14,726  2,091  14.2% 61,557  51,913  9,644  18.6%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) 
new homes		3,083  1,874  1,209  64.5% 10,203  7,665  2,538  33.1%
Gross margin % – new homes15.5% 11.3% 4.2%   14.2% 12.9% 1.3%  
Average selling price –
new homes*		$142,143  $118,571  $23,572  19.9% $125,674  $113,266  $12,408  11.0%
                
Pre-owned homes               
Pre-owned home sales$25,371  $27,183  $(1,812) (6.7)% $110,176  $106,453  $3,723  3.5%
Pre-owned home cost of sales17,510  17,412  98  0.6% 72,800  71,420  1,380  1.9%
NOI / Gross Profit (1)
pre-owned homes		7,861  9,771  (1,910) (19.5)% 37,376  35,033  2,343  6.7%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes31.0% 35.9% (4.9)%   33.9% 32.9% 1.0%  
Average selling price –
pre-owned homes*		$37,981  $36,833  $1,148  3.1% $38,416  $34,306  $4,110  12.0%
                
Total home sales               
Revenue from home sales45,271  43,783  1,488  3.4% 181,936  166,031  15,905  9.6%
Cost of home sales34,327  32,138  2,189  6.8% 134,357  123,333  11,024  8.9%
NOI / Gross Profit (1)
home sales		$10,944  $11,645  $(701) (6.0)% $47,579  $42,698  $4,881  11.4%
                
Statistical Information               
New home sales volume*140  140    % 571  526  45  8.6%
Pre-owned home sales volume*668  738  (70) (9.5)% 2,868  3,103  (235) (7.6)%
Total home sales volume *808  878  (70) (8.0)% 3,439  3,629  (190) (5.2)%

               


Rental Program Summary    
(amounts in thousands except for *)


 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change
Financial Information               
Revenues               
Rental home revenue$14,745  $13,700  $1,045  7.6% $57,572  $53,657  $3,915  7.3%
Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10)17,479  16,370  1,109  6.8% 68,805  65,615  3,190  4.9%
Rental Program revenue32,224  30,070  2,154  7.2% 126,377  119,272  7,105  6.0%
                
Expenses               
Repairs and refurbishment3,273  3,005  268  8.9% 12,591  10,456  2,135  20.4%
Taxes and insurance1,857  1,717  140  8.2% 7,488  6,425  1,063  16.5%
Other412  1,692  (1,280) (75.7)% 1,916  6,423  (4,507) (70.2)%
Rental Program operating and maintenance5,542  6,414  (872) (13.6)% 21,995  23,304  (1,309) (5.6)%
Rental Program NOI (1)$26,682  $23,656  $3,026  12.8% $104,382  $95,968  $8,414  8.8%
                
Other Information               
Number of sold rental homes*281  297  (16) (5.4)% 1,140  1,122  18  1.6%
Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,325  10,994  331  3.0%
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $584,771  $530,006  $54,765  10.3%
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $997  $949  $48  5.1%



Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)


  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
Financial Information    
Revenues    
Income from real property $21,475  $85,023 
     
Property and operating expenses    
Payroll and benefits 4,685  15,566 
Legal, taxes & insurance 394  1,199 
Utilities 2,717  9,207 
Supplies and repairs 1,272  4,638 
Other 2,240  10,976 
Real estate taxes 1,965  4,327 
Property operating expenses 13,273  45,913 
Net operating income (NOI) (1) $8,202  $39,110 
     
    December 31, 2019
Other Information    
Number of properties   77 
Occupied sites   9,307 
Developed sites   9,950 
Occupancy %   93.5%
Transient sites   7,104 



Property Summary          
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
           
COMMUNITIES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
FLORIDA          
Communities 125  125  125  125  124 
Developed sites (16) 39,230  39,067  38,879  38,878  37,874 
Occupied (16) 38,346  38,155  37,944  37,932  36,868 
Occupancy % (16) 97.7% 97.7% 97.6% 97.6% 97.3%
Sites for development 1,527  1,633  1,638  1,685  1,684 
MICHIGAN          
Communities 72  72  72  72  70 
Developed sites (16) 27,905  27,906  27,891  27,777  26,504 
Occupied (16) 26,785  26,677  26,591  26,430  25,075 
Occupancy % (16) 96.0% 95.6% 95.3% 95.2% 94.6%
Sites for development 1,115  1,115  1,115  1,202  1,202 
TEXAS          
Communities 23  23  23  23  23 
Developed sites (16) 7,615  7,098  6,997  6,953  6,922 
Occupied (16) 7,006  6,834  6,683  6,529  6,428 
Occupancy % (16) 92.0% 96.3% 95.5% 93.9% 92.9%
Sites for development 555  1,086  1,100  1,107  1,121 
CALIFORNIA          
Communities 31  31  31  31  30 
Developed sites (16) 5,981  5,963  5,946  5,949  5,941 
Occupied (16) 5,941  5,917  5,896  5,902  5,897 
Occupancy % (16) 99.3% 99.2% 99.2% 99.2% 99.3%
Sites for development 302  302  56  56  56 
ARIZONA          
Communities 13  13  13  13  12 
Developed sites (16) 4,263  4,239  4,235  4,238  3,836 
Occupied (16) 3,892  3,852  3,842  3,830  3,545 
Occupancy % (16) 91.3% 90.9% 90.7% 90.4% 92.4%
Sites for development          
ONTARIO, CANADA          
Communities 15  15  15  15  15 
Developed sites (16) 4,031  4,022  3,929  3,832  3,845 
Occupied (16) 4,031  4,022  3,929  3,832  3,845 
Occupancy % (16) 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Sites for development 1,611  1,675  1,675  1,675  1,682 
INDIANA          
Communities 11  11  11  11  11 
Developed sites (16) 3,087  3,089  3,089  3,089  3,089 
Occupied (16) 2,900  2,870  2,849  2,823  2,772 
Occupancy % (16) 93.9% 92.9% 92.2% 91.4% 89.7%
Sites for development 277  277  277  277  277 
OHIO          
Communities 9  9  9  9  9 
Developed sites (16) 2,770  2,770  2,770  2,770  2,770 
Occupied (16) 2,716  2,703  2,705  2,704  2,693 
Occupancy % (16) 98.1% 97.6% 97.7% 97.6% 97.2%
Sites for development 59  59  59  59  59 
           
COLORADO          
Communities 10  10  8  8  8 
Developed sites (16) 2,423  2,423  2,335  2,335  2,335 
Occupied (16) 2,322  2,325  2,323  2,323  2,320 
Occupancy % (16) 95.8% 96.0% 99.5% 99.5% 99.4%
Sites for development 1,867  1,973  2,129  2,129  2,129 
OTHER STATES          
Communities 113  80  75  72  69 
Developed sites (16) 22,572  17,203  16,493  16,354  15,847 
Occupied (16) 21,678  16,657  16,026  15,826  15,323 
Occupancy % (16) 96.0% 96.8% 97.2% 96.8% 96.7%
Sites for development 2,980  2,437  2,705  2,987  3,048 
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO          
Communities 422  389  382  379  371 
Developed sites (16) 119,877  113,780  112,564  112,175  108,963 
Occupied (16) 115,617  110,012  108,788  108,131  104,766 
Occupancy % (16) 96.4%(17)96.7% 96.6% 96.4% 96.1%
Sites for development (18) 10,293  10,557  10,754  11,177  11,258 
% Communities age restricted 34.1% 30.8% 31.4% 31.7% 32.1%
           
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY          
Location          
Florida 5,465  5,506  5,693  5,650  5,917 
California 1,952  1,970  1,985  1,975  1,765 
Texas 1,623  1,642  1,693  1,717  1,752 
Maryland 1,488  1,426  1,380  1,375  1,381 
Arizona 1,397  1,421  1,424  1,421  1,423 
Ontario, Canada 939  937  1,043  1,131  1,046 
New York 923  924  935  929  925 
New Jersey 864  868  875  906  884 
Maine 811  821  848  857  572 
Utah 753  560  562  562  562 
Michigan 570  569  584  611  576 
Indiana 534  519  519  519  519 
Other states 4,097  3,719  3,044  2,520  2,169 
Total transient RV sites 21,416  20,882  20,585  20,173  19,491 



Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions   
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site*		Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19)		 Lot Modifications (20)Acquisitions (21) Expansion &
Development (22)		Revenue Producing (23)
2019$345 $30,382 $31,135 $930,668 $281,808 $9,638 
2018$263 $24,265 $22,867 $414,840 $152,672 $3,864 
2017$214 $14,166 $18,049 $204,375 $88,331 $1,990 



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs


LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
Florida 1,664  762  263  318  1,302 
Michigan 509  473  60  1,400  167 
Ontario, Canada 481  186  31  24  250 
Texas 327  578  49  342  62 
Arizona 84  83  40  16  165 
Indiana 65  128  7  231  23 
Ohio 89  23    142  10 
California 80  44  29  7  75 
Colorado 3  2  9  69  45 
Other states 837  395  83  319  132 
Year Ended December 31, 2019 4,139  2,674  571  2,868  2,231 


TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
2018 3,435  2,600  526  3,103  2,147 
2017 2,739  2,406  362  2,920  2,006 


PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident  Re-sales
2019 2.6% 6.6%
2018 2.4% 7.2%
2017 1.9% 6.6%


Footnotes and Definitions                                                                

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

•   FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. 

•   NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. 

•   EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)  Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.

(3)  The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 108,024 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,900 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 109,927 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4)  This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5)  Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6)   Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Foreign currency translation gain / (loss)$4,506  $(5,795) $4,479  $(8,435)
Collateralized receivables derecognition gain587    587   
Contingent liability remeasurement gain / (loss)(82) 2,621  (1,502) 2,336 
Long term lease termination expense(65) (65) (107) (354)
Other income / (expense), net$4,946  $(3,239) $3,457  $(6,453)

(7)  The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8)   These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9)   Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $(1.3) million and $(0.3) million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $8.7 million and $8.2 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $34.7 million and $32.7 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Additionally, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard, as of January 1, 2019, which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $26.1 thousand and $0.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of forty-four properties acquired, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, and three properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up development properties, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of December 31, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 2,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 include $50.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards.  For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

        Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.