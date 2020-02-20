CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:

Revenue of $314.0 million, up $51.1 million and 19.4% compared to the same period last year

GAAP net income of $7.8 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.7 million in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million, up $18.0 million compared to the same period last year

Full Year 2019 Results:

Revenue of $1,186.1 million, up $317.6 million and 36.6% compared to 2018

GAAP net income of $12.0 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $45.3 million in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $168.0 million, up $111.0 million compared to 2018

“2019 was an excellent year for R1. We added $4.1 billion in new net patient revenue under management from a diverse customer base, and our continued focus on operational execution drove meaningful bottom-line growth. At the same time, we made significant investments in technology and mobilized our physician offering to capture the market opportunity ahead of us,” said Joe Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of R1. “We enter 2020 with good momentum across the business. Market demand for our offerings continues to grow, and the investments we are making in expanding our functionality and capabilities continue to improve our competitive position and extend our lead in the market.”

“We generated significant earnings growth in 2019, driven by solid execution across our contracted book of business,” added Rick Evans, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. “We remain focused on operational execution to deliver on our financial goals for 2020, while making investments to drive growth beyond 2020.”

2020 Outlook

For 2020, R1 expects to generate:

Revenue of between $1,300 million and $1,400 million

GAAP operating income of $145 million to $165 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million to $275 million

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by R1’s management team in financial and operational decision making, the Company supplements its GAAP consolidated financial statements with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income before net interest income/expense, income tax provision/benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, expense arising from debt extinguishment, strategic initiatives costs, transitioned employee restructuring expense, digital transformation office expenses, and certain other items. Net debt is defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash.

Our board and management team use adjusted EBITDA as (i) one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and (ii) a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain executive incentive compensation programs, as well as for incentive compensation programs for employees.

Tables 4 through 9 present a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes information that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future growth, plans and performance or forecasts. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the expected timing of onboarding new business deployment, our ability to integrate acquired businesses as planned and to realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, our ability to successfully deliver on our commitments to our customers, fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows, and the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other periodic reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Media Relations:

Table 1 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92.0 $ 62.8 Current portion of restricted cash equivalents — 1.8 Accounts receivable, net 52.3 42.2 Accounts receivable, net - related party 30.8 55.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41.6 34.8 Total current assets 216.7 196.8 Property, equipment and software, net 116.9 95.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77.9 — Intangible assets, net 164.7 180.5 Goodwill 253.2 254.8 Non-current deferred tax assets 64.2 57.5 Non-current portion of restricted cash equivalents 0.5 0.5 Other assets 35.0 22.2 Total assets $ 929.1 $ 807.5 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20.2 $ 9.9 Current portion of customer liabilities 14.0 14.7 Current portion of customer liabilities - related party 34.1 51.1 Accrued compensation and benefits 95.1 77.0 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12.8 — Current portion of long-term debt 16.3 2.7 Other accrued expenses 40.0 40.8 Total current liabilities 232.5 196.2 Non-current portion of customer liabilities - related party 18.6 17.7 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 82.7 — Long-term debt 337.7 251.0 Long-term debt - related party — 105.0 Other non-current liabilities 10.4 22.9 Total liabilities 681.9 592.8 Preferred stock 229.1 208.4 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1.3 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 372.7 361.0 Accumulated deficit (277.8 ) (289.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4.5 ) (3.5 ) Treasury stock (73.6 ) (62.6 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18.1 6.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 929.1 $ 807.5





Table 2 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net operating fees $ 276.6 $ 230.8 $ 1,037.4 $ 760.2 Incentive fees 14.3 11.5 56.2 38.3 Other 23.1 20.6 92.5 70.0 Net services revenue 314.0 262.9 1,186.1 868.5 Operating expenses: Cost of services 262.6 222.7 987.8 770.6 Selling, general and administrative 27.8 28.8 104.4 97.9 Other 9.3 7.5 36.2 30.4 Total operating expenses 299.7 259.0 1,128.4 898.9 Income (loss) from operations 14.3 3.9 57.7 (30.4 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 18.8 — Net interest expense 4.0 10.7 29.1 26.3 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 10.3 (6.8 ) 9.8 (56.7 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2.5 (1.1 ) (2.2 ) (11.4 ) Net income (loss) $ 7.8 $ (5.7 ) $ 12.0 $ (45.3 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per common share: Basic 112,954,725 109,299,653 111,505,993 108,175,159 Diluted 168,857,622 109,299,653 111,505,993 108,175,159





Table 3 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 12.0 $ (45.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 55.7 38.8 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.6 1.5 Share-based compensation 18.6 18.4 Loss on disposal 0.1 0.4 Loss on debt extinguishment 18.8 — Provision for doubtful receivables 2.9 0.8 Deferred income taxes (5.1 ) (14.0 ) Non-cash lease expense 11.4 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and related party accounts receivable 11.5 (39.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (17.9 ) (17.0 ) Accounts payable 9.9 (3.0 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 18.2 31.9 Lease liabilities (11.8 ) — Other liabilities 4.8 9.8 Customer liabilities and customer liabilities - related party (16.8 ) 35.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 113.9 18.3 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, and software (61.0 ) (33.5 ) Acquisition of Intermedix, net of cash acquired — (462.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61.0 ) (496.3 ) Financing activities Issuance of senior secured debt, net of discount and issuance costs 321.8 253.1 Issuance of subordinated notes, net of discount and issuance costs — 105.5 Borrowings on revolver 60.0 — Payment of debt issuance costs — (0.4 ) Repayment of senior secured debt (276.8 ) (1.3 ) Repayment of subordinated notes and prepayment penalty (112.2 ) — Repayments on revolver (20.0 ) — Issuance of common stock and stock warrants, net of issuance costs — 19.2 Exercise of vested stock options 13.7 4.3 Shares withheld for taxes (11.0 ) (3.0 ) Finance lease payments (0.8 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25.3 ) 377.4 Effect of exchange rate changes in cash (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27.4 (101.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 65.1 166.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 92.5 $ 65.1





Table 4 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 Change Year Ended December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 Change 2019 2018 Amount % 2019 2018 Amount % Net income (loss) $ 7.8 $ (5.7 ) $ 13.5 237 % $ 12.0 $ (45.3 ) $ 57.3 126 % Net interest expense 4.0 10.7 (6.7 ) (63 )% 29.1 26.3 2.8 11 % Income tax provision (benefit) 2.5 (1.1 ) 3.6 327 % (2.2 ) (11.4 ) 9.2 (81 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 15.8 11.2 4.6 41 % 55.7 38.8 16.9 44 % Share-based compensation expense 5.7 4.5 1.2 27 % 18.4 18.2 0.2 1 % Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — — — % 18.8 — 18.8 100 % Other (2) 9.3 7.5 1.8 24 % 36.2 30.4 5.8 19 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 45.1 $ 27.1 $ 18.0 66 % $ 168.0 $ 57.0 $ 111.0 195 %

(1) Loss on debt extinguishment represents the loss associated with the repayment of the credit agreement and subordinated notes in June 2019.

(2) Other costs are comprised of strategic initiatives costs, transitioned employee restructuring expense, Digital Transformation Office expenses, and certain other costs.

Table 5 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Services to Non-GAAP Cost of Services (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of services $ 262.6 $ 222.7 $ 987.8 $ 770.6 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1.8 1.4 6.1 5.8 Depreciation and amortization expense 14.5 10.0 51.7 33.1 Non-GAAP cost of services $ 246.3 $ 211.3 $ 930.0 $ 731.7





Table 6 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Selling, General and Administrative to Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selling, general and administrative $ 27.8 $ 28.8 $ 104.4 $ 97.9 Less: Share-based compensation expense 3.9 3.1 12.3 12.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 1.3 1.2 4.0 5.7 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 22.6 $ 24.5 $ 88.1 $ 79.8





Table 7 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net operating fees $ 276.6 $ 230.8 $ 1,037.4 $ 760.2 Incentive fees 14.3 11.5 56.2 38.3 Other 23.1 20.6 92.5 70.0 Net services revenue 314.0 262.9 1,186.1 868.5 Operating expenses: Cost of services (non-GAAP) 246.3 211.3 930.0 731.7 Selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP) 22.6 24.5 88.1 79.8 Sub-total 268.9 235.8 1,018.1 811.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45.1 $ 27.1 $ 168.0 $ 57.0





Table 8 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Guidance to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions) 2020 2021 GAAP Operating Income Guidance $145-165 $205-225 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense $65-75 $75-85 Share-based compensation expense $20-25 $20-25 Strategic initiatives, severance and other costs $25-30 $20-25 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $260-275 $320-340



