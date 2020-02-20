NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new research from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine further demonstrates the clinical superiority of accurate and direct quantification of intravascular blood volume in critically ill patients compared with ultrasound measurement. The new study was presented during the 49th Annual Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress in Orlando, Fla.



Researchers concluded in a study of 94 patients from a level-1 trauma center that IVCD and IVCV, common metrics from widely-used ultrasound devices, are poor surrogates for the true circulating blood volume in mechanically ventilated ICU patients. The study, “Inferior Vena Cava Dimensions Poorly Reflect Circulating Blood Volume in the Mechanically Ventilated,” showed a p-value of 0.45 (a highly inaccurate reading) when inferior vena cava diameter (IVCD) and inferior vena cava variability (IVCV) was compared to direct measurement of circulating blood volume using the BVA-100 diagnostic test. “The BVA-100 allows optimization and individualized care for our patients in the surgical ICU, unlike any other technology currently available. It is particularly helpful in the care of patients in multiple shock states such as sepsis and cardiogenic shock,” said Genia Taitano, M.D., lead investigator.

“The results of this study highlight the importance of accurate blood volume measurement as a means of assessing total blood volume and the red cell status in this complex patient population and that measurement through ultrasound of the IVC is not an accurate measure of circulating blood volume,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “The superior accuracy of our test helps guide physicians to effectively determine treatment options to manage fluid derangements and improve patient outcomes.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.