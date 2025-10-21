Daxor CEO Michael Feldschuh to Engage Investors at Exclusive Maxim Growth Summit

Summit Features a Select Group of 40 Promising Healthcare Companies at Premier Small-Cap Investor Event

OAK RIDGE, TN, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Feldschuh will engage institutional investors at the Maxim Growth Summit presented by Maxim Group LLC. The Summit is being held on October 22 – 23, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Feldschuh will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and will also meet with senior Maxim analysts throughout the event.

The conference features high-profile keynote speakers, including Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media), and companies participating are strictly by invitation only from the sponsoring institution.

Investor Meetings:

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact the dedicated Investor Relations firm:

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(561)-479-8566-Cell

brets@coreir.com | www.coreir.com

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(561)-479-8566-Cell

brets@coreir.com | www.coreir.com

The Maxim conference should highlight that this is an Invitation Only event, for a select group of forty promising health care companies as selected by Maxim, and a premier small-cap investor event