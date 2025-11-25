Daxor Fuels Growth with Three New Facility Adoptions and Deployment of Next-Generation BVA Analyzer

Continued Integration of ezBVA Lab Service and On-Site Analyzer Deployment Signals Accelerating Market Traction

Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces the expansion of its Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) platform into three new, prestigious facilities. This milestone demonstrates the accelerating market adoption of BVA's pivotal role in precision fluid management, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

This growth is propelled by Daxor's dual-solution strategy: the initial onboarding of our new on-site BVA analyzer at select locations and CLIA-certified ezBVA Lab Service (offering reliable, next-day results). The company anticipates continued strong sales momentum as clinicians embrace this essential diagnostic tool.

Recent Sales Wins Highlights:

Upper Midwest Integrated Health System: Adopted the ezBVA Lab for high-volume cardiology, heart failure, and critical care diagnostics

Ohio Academic Medical Center: Utilizing the ezBVA Lab to guide advanced heart failure management in the outpatient setting

Southwest Cardiology Group Practice: Onboarded the new BVA Analyzer for immediate, in-office volume assessment

“We are seeing a clear inflection point in BVA adoption. Announcing the integration into three new facilities is significant, but the momentum is strongest in our dual strategy,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor Corporation CEO and President. “By successfully onboarding sites with our new BVA analyzer while simultaneously expanding the reach of our ezBVA Lab Service, we are ensuring that every clinician, regardless of their setting—from major health systems to private practice—has immediate access to the precision required for optimal fluid management. This dual approach is key to improving lives and generating long-term value.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

