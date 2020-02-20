NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Travel Agent and Luxury Travel Advisor announced the 2020 Travel Industry Exchange , the #1 event for travel education specialization, will take place in Miami at the Miami Hyatt Regency October 7-9, 2020.



Travel Industry Exchange offers suppliers a minimum of 12 hours of direct face time with attending travel advisors, including up to 45 one-to-one appointments with qualified, hosted travel agency owners, as well as a series of educational sessions, meals and networking.

Miami is a tourism hub with easy airline accessibility, a wide range of hotels and a thriving cultural scene, which makes it an ideal destination for Travel Industry Exchange. The second-night reception will be held at the renowned La Estación American Brasserie and will be sponsored by Virgin Voyages/Brightline and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

“Miami showed its great energy and diversity to the world recently during Super Bowl LIV and we are extremely excited to experience its world-class hospitality and tourism attractions at our event this year," said Jill Birkett, event director for the Questex Travel & Meetings Group.

“Greater Miami and the Beaches is thrilled that Questex has selected Miami as the host city for Travel Industry Exchange 2020. We are excited to share the vibrant, inspiring and unique culture which Miami offers to the delegates attending the conference,” said Debra Lee, Travel Industry Sales Director - USA, Cruise, Brazil & Caribbean for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Brightline, the only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail system in the United States, connects travelers with the people, places and new experiences that South Florida has to offer. The express service connects to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach with ongoing construction to connect to Orlando.

“We have blended premium train travel and hospitality to make our passengers’ rides an experience like no other. Shortly after Orlando, we will be connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles,” said Christelle Fourcade, Accounts Director, Brightline.

“We are especially pleased that Virgin Voyages/Brightline and the Greater Miami CVB will co-sponsor our second night reception. Virgin Voyages/Brightline in partnership with the Greater Miami CVB are changing the inter-city transportation scene in Florida which is critical to tourism,” added Birkett.

Suppliers interested in participating in Travel Industry Exchange may contact Ellen Evers at 646-979-4544 or eevers@questex.com .

