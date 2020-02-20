CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)
|Q4-19
|Q4-18
|Q4-19 vs.
Q4-18
|2019
|2018
|2019 vs.
2018
|Net Sales
|228.6
|205.9
|11.0
|%
|934.1
|883.2
|5.8
|%
|Operating Income before Other Expenses, net
|60.4
|29.1
|107.6
|%
|183.6
|169.8
|8.1
|%
|EBITDA*
|86.4
|57.7
|49.6
|%
|292.0
|256.4
|13.9
|%
|EBITDA Margin
|37.8
|%
|28.1
|%
|31.3
|%
|29.0
|%
|Free Cash Flow**
|82.5
|44.0
|87.6
|%
|137.0
|106.4
|28.8
|%
|Net Income
|39.3
|22.9
|71.7
|%
|117.0
|65.0
|79.9
|%
|Earnings per Share (US$)***
|0.1180
|0.0688
|71.6
|%
|0.3518
|0.1956
|79.9
|%
* EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization.
** Free Cash flow before expansion CapEx
*** Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter
Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We closed 2019 delivering strong results despite the challenges we faced during the first half of the year. Our strong operational capabilities coupled with our robust and unique distribution network enabled us to quarterly record high cement volumes in the U.S, exceeding our annual guidance, on the back of improved weather conditions. Mexico, which performed above our expectations, both in volumes and prices, also contributed to these strong results.
During the year we also made significant progress in our sustainability efforts by implementing best practices to mitigate impacts on our environment and on the communities we serve, further strengthening our Company’s long term strategy.”
Mr. Escalante continued, “Looking ahead, the underlying trends of our business remain strong and we expect positive momentum to continue in 2020, while the US economy continues to show solid economic fundamentals, we are cautiously optimistic about Mexico on the back of macroeconomic conditions and an increasing competitive environment.”
OUTLOOK FOR 2020
|United States
|Volumes
|Cement
|1% - 3%
|Concrete
|Prices (US$)
|Cement
|3% - 5%
|Concrete
|2% - 4%
|Mexico
|Volumes
|Cement
|1% - 3%
|Concrete
|Prices (Ps.)
|Cement
|2% - 4%
|Concrete
|3% - 4%
|Consolidated
|EBITDA Growth
|6% - 9%
|FCF Conversion Rate*
|> 50%
|Total CapEx
|US$ 70 million
|Maintenance
|$60
|2019 carry-
over
|$10
|Net Debt / EBITDA, year-end
|~0.5x
EARNINGS REPORT
GCC’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings report is available at www.gcc.com, on the Investor Relations section.
CONFERENCE CALL
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on February 21, 2020.
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) / 09:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)
|Conference ID: 4614937
|Dial in:
|U.S.:
|1-800-458-4148 Toll Free
|International:
|1-323-794-2093
|Replay (through February 28, 2020, 11:59 p.m. E.T.):
|U.S.:
|1-844-512-2921 Toll Free
|International:
|1-412-317-6671
Listen-only webcast and replay: click here.
ABOUT GCC
GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons.
Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; pricing, business strategy, and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
For further information, contact:
|GCC Investor Relations:
|Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V.
Chihuahua, MEXICO
