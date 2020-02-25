Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), today proudly announced that Dr. Alisa Yamasaki will be joining its Somerset clinical site, located at 1543 Route 27 as of August 1, 2020.

Dr. Yamasaki, who will treat both adult and pediatric patients, will join forces with the superb physicians who currently practice at ENTA’s Somerset office: Otolaryngologists Bruce Edelman, M.D., and Steven Sabin, M.D., and Allergist/Immunologist Stacey Galowitz, D.O.

Dr. Yamasaki has clinical interests that are broad and include fields within both general and subspecialty otolaryngology. She graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in Molecular and Cellular Biology and minor in Piano Performance before earning her M.D. at Harvard Medical School. She later completed her residency at the Harvard Combined Residency Program in Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery, where she trained at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Her research interests are in functional and quality of life outcomes after surgery and value-based healthcare delivery in otolaryngology, and she has authored several scientific publications and presented at multiple national conferences on these topics.

ENTAs Somerset office includes six fully updated ENT exam rooms, an audiology booth, a hearing aid dispensing room, an allergy suite including dedicated allergy exam rooms, a spacious reception area, full service electronic health records and many other cutting-edge conveniences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yamasaki to our experienced team," said Bruce Edelman, M.D., Otolaryngologist and Partner at ENTA’s Somerset office. "She joins us with a strong focus on general ENT, and we know she will add a lot of quality and value to our practice and to our patients."

"Dr. Yamasaki provides a great blend of top - notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based care. Noted Steven Sabin, M.D., Otolaryngologist and Partner at ENTA’s Somerset office. “We are so happy to welcome Dr. Yamasaki to our practice.”

Robert Glazer, EVP – Chief Executive Officer of QMMS USA, an affiliate of ENTA said, “ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP continues to recruit the next generation of physicians such as Dr. Yamasaki. The practice strives to build a superlative team of specialists. Having someone of Dr. Yamasaki’s expertise is yet another shining example of the caliber of physician we want to attract. I am certain she will serve Somerset’s patients with clinical excellence.”

“We are excited and honored to welcome Dr. Yamasaki to our family here at ENTA,” said Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA. “ENTA seeks to have the most reputable and skilled physicians join our practice. Recruiting Dr. Yamasaki to our team is proof of that promise. We are proud of the growth and reputation we have achieved in Somerset County and beyond.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

About QMMS USA, LLC:

Backed by over 20 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. QMMS USA provides a seasoned team to offer leading edge healthcare business management. QMMS USA implements best practices throughout to ensure success.

To learn more about QMMS USA, LLC, visit www.qmmsusa.com

