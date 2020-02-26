Staten Island, New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, opened registration on Wednesday for the Sixth Annual Tunnel to Towers Climb NYC at One World Observatory at One World Trade Center.

Since 2015, participants from around the globe have joined first responders and veterans, some catastrophically injured on prosthetic legs, to climb the 2,226 steps to the top of One World Observatory, a climb so many first responders didn’t get to complete on September 11, 2001.

Registration is limited to the first 1,000 individuals who apply.

The honorary starters for this year’s Tunnel to Towers Climb NYC will be Laura Seals, the widow of Jersey City, New Jersey Detective Joseph Seals, and Maryann Woods, the widow of Jersey City Firefighter James Woods.

Detective Joseph Seals was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 10, 2019. In addition to his wife, he left behind his five children.

Jersey City Firefighter James Woods died on December 26, 2014, after completing a 24-hour shift on Christmas morning. He left behind his wife Maryann and their three children.

To honor their service and sacrifice, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages on both families’ homes.

Money raised from this event will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation.

To learn more about the climb and register for the event go to T2TCLIMB.org.

ABOUT THE STEPHEN SILLER TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. By the end of 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation anticipates spending an estimated $250 million to honor and support our military and first responders and their families. For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit Tunnel2Towers.org.

