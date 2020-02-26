Pompano Beach, Florida, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) practice management and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism and related disorders, announced today that it has acquired Thread Learning (“Thread”), a powerful, intuitive, and offline-capable mobile data collection solution designed for center-based clinics and schools. The acquisition, when combined with CentralReach’s clinical offerings which includes an upcoming Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)-compliant mobile data collection app, further solidifies the company’s position in the market as the only end-to-end provider to offer a modern, intuitive, offline-capable suite of clinical solutions to deliver quality care, wherever care is delivered - in home, in clinic, and in school - all integrated directly with CentralReach’s powerful practice management solutions.

While a majority of ABA services are still predominantly delivered at home, there has been an uptick in the number of center-based clinics and K-12 schools now offering ABA therapy in individual and group settings - a trend that may in turn provide parents with more access to ABA therapy as the demand for services continues to surge in correlation with autism prevalence rates - 1 in every 59 children.

“Greg, Sam and the Thread team have brought a beautiful, intuitive, easy-to-learn and easy-to-use data collection solution to market that is universally loved by its users and will become a core piece of CentralReach’s vision for its next generation clinical data collection offering,” said CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “In addition to adding Thread’s product and customers, I’m most thrilled to add the Thread team to CentralReach to help lead the development of our next generation clinical products. Today’s clinicians have a critical job to do and technology should be an enabler, not a deterrent. With our upcoming EVV-compliant mobile app, our redesigned CR PrecisionX data collection tool, and Thread’s intuitive solution for clinics and schools, CentralReach is now the only ABA software provider that offers powerful practice management software with a suite of clinical solutions that meet the unique needs of all care-delivery settings.”

Thread CEO, Greg Brill, will join the CentralReach team and drive CentralReach’s clinical solution product roadmap forward under the leadership of CentralReach’s Chief Product Officer, Cheryl Michael. The Thread platform will continue to be available as a standalone clinical solution as well as an integrated offering with the company’s existing practice management solutions – CR Essentials, a quick-start solution for smaller providers and the CentralReach enterprise platform designed for larger, multi-site providers that have more complex operational needs.

“Partnering with CentralReach allows us to further our mission of providing the most intuitive, flexible, and powerful ABA data collection platform on the market and I couldn’t be more excited for what comes next for the product and our customers,” commented Brill. “CentralReach provides us with the extensive resources we need to accelerate our product roadmap and the tools our customers have come to know and love. ABA clinicians should expect to see great things from Thread now that we are a core part of the CentralReach family.”

This is the fifth acquisition that CentralReach has made over the past 18 months and the third major acquisition of a clinical-related solution. The first acquisition occurred in mid-2018, when the company purchased Chartlytics, now known as CR PrecisionX, the only digital platform to support the ABA methodology known as precision teaching. Chartlytics founders David Stevens and Dr. Rick Kubina joined CentralReach, now serving as the General Manager of CentralReach’s content and programming division, CR Institute, and as CentralReach’s Director of Research respectively. The second acquisition occurred in late 2019, when the company purchased the clinical curriculum and programming business of Precise Xceleration Holdings. PXH Founder, Dr. Kerri Milyko, BCBA-D, LBA then joined CentralReach as Director of Clinical Programming to develop and deliver a fully digital, evidence-based clinical programming solution for autism therapy integrated directly into the CentralReach platform designed to accelerate learning outcomes for people with autism by identifying and making impactful changes to the treatment plan earlier in the therapy process and in an ongoing, iterative fashion.

CentralReach is a leading provider of end-to-end practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

Thread offers a powerful, intuitive, and offline-capable data collection solution primarily designed for clinicians and educators to provide autism therapy services in center-based clinics and schools. Thread’s easy-to-use solution provides a centralized platform to streamline and improve clinical service delivery in classrooms and in-center therapy settings, to improve quality of care and clinical outcomes.

