Achieved FY’19 adjusted earnings targets set at the start of the year; Projecting strong top- and bottom-line growth in 2020
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) results exclude certain charges related to the Company’s restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture-related activities, goodwill impairment, definite-lived intangible asset impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In Q4’19, adjusted results excluded $26 million of pre-tax charges, $18 million of which were non-cash related. Reconciliation of adjusted results is included below.
2019 HIGHLIGHTS
“2019 was a turning point for Aegion. After several years of earnings volatility, we achieved the adjusted earnings targets we laid out at the start of the year, which included modest growth in adjusted earnings per share and improved profitability margins. Our results reaffirm the effectiveness of the multi-year restructuring efforts to reshape Aegion into a more streamlined and focused company.
Looking to 2020, we enter the year with a strong backlog position and expect to capitalize on growth opportunities from market tailwinds in each of our three core segments. We are targeting solid top-line growth and a significant increase in adjusted earnings per share in 2020, driven by the successful commercialization of several new technology offerings within Infrastructure Solutions and a robust Middle East project funnel within Corrosion Protection.”
Charles R. Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer
Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Year Ended December 31, 2018
|(in thousands, except earnings per share)
|As Reported
(GAAP)
|Adjustments
(1)
|As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|As Reported
(GAAP)
|Adjustments
(2)
|As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|Revenues
|$
|1,213,935
|$
|—
|$
|1,213,935
|$
|1,333,568
|$
|—
|$
|1,333,568
|Cost of revenues
|967,700
|(6,767
|)
|960,933
|1,066,642
|(4,670
|)
|1,061,972
|Gross profit
|246,235
|6,767
|253,002
|266,926
|4,670
|271,596
|Operating expenses
|199,430
|(10,806
|)
|188,624
|219,823
|(13,183
|)
|206,640
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|—
|1,389
|(1,389
|)
|—
|Definite-lived intangible asset impairment
|—
|—
|—
|2,169
|(2,169
|)
|—
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|23,427
|(23,427
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Acquisition and divestiture expenses
|3,375
|(3,375
|)
|—
|7,004
|(7,004
|)
|—
|Restructuring and related charges
|9,030
|(9,030
|)
|—
|6,894
|(6,894
|)
|—
|Operating income
|10,973
|53,405
|64,378
|29,647
|35,309
|64,956
|Other income (expense)
|(23,857
|)
|10,230
|(13,627
|)
|(26,692
|)
|13,197
|(13,495
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|(12,884
|)
|63,635
|50,751
|2,955
|48,506
|51,461
|Taxes (benefit) on income (loss)
|6,564
|4,329
|10,893
|(132
|)
|12,003
|11,871
|Non-controlling interests income
|(1,444
|)
|(51
|)
|(1,495
|)
|(159
|)
|(261
|)
|(420
|)
|Net Income (loss)
(attributable to Aegion Corporation)
|(20,892
|)
|59,255
|38,363
|2,928
|36,242
|39,170
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.09
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.19
Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share includes non-controlling interest
(1)2019 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:
(2)2018 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:
Selected Segment Financial Highlights
(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Year Ended December 31, 2018
|As Reported
(GAAP)
|Adjustments
(1)
|As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|As Reported
(GAAP)
|Adjustments
(2)
|As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|Revenues:
|Infrastructure Solutions
|$
|590,797
|$
|—
|$
|590,797
|$
|604,121
|$
|—
|$
|604,121
|Corrosion Protection
|295,090
|—
|295,090
|393,740
|—
|393,740
|Energy Services
|328,048
|—
|328,048
|335,707
|—
|335,707
|Total Revenues
|$
|1,213,935
|$
|—
|$
|1,213,935
|$
|1,333,568
|$
|—
|$
|1,333,568
|Gross Profit:
|Infrastructure Solutions
|$
|144,074
|$
|4,898
|$
|148,972
|$
|132,411
|$
|1,281
|$
|133,692
|Gross Profit Margin
|24.4
|%
|25.2
|%
|21.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|Corrosion Protection
|60,927
|1,869
|62,796
|92,968
|3,389
|96,357
|Gross Profit Margin
|20.6
|%
|21.3
|%
|23.6
|%
|24.5
|%
|Energy Services
|41,234
|—
|41,234
|41,547
|—
|41,547
|Gross Profit Margin
|12.6
|%
|12.6
|%
|12.4
|%
|12.4
|%
|Total Gross Profit
|$
|246,235
|$
|6,767
|$
|253,002
|$
|266,926
|$
|4,670
|$
|271,596
|Gross Profit Margin
|20.3
|%
|20.8
|%
|20.0
|%
|20.4
|%
|Operating Income (Loss):
|Infrastructure Solutions
|$
|42,079
|$
|30,647
|$
|72,726
|$
|37,509
|$
|16,484
|$
|53,993
|Operating Margin
|7.1
|%
|12.3
|%
|6.2
|%
|8.9
|%
|Corrosion Protection
|(5,635
|)
|10,754
|5,119
|16,283
|12,822
|29,105
|Operating Margin
|(1.9
|)%
|1.7
|%
|4.1
|%
|7.4
|%
|Energy Services
|9,740
|1,661
|11,401
|9,638
|262
|9,900
|Operating Margin
|3.0
|%
|3.5
|%
|2.9
|%
|2.9
|%
|Corporate
|(35,211
|)
|10,343
|(24,868
|)
|(33,783
|)
|5,741
|(28,042
|)
|Operating Margin
|(2.9
|)%
|(2.0
|)%
|(2.5
|)%
|(2.1
|)%
|Total Operating Income
|$
|10,973
|$
|53,405
|$
|64,378
|$
|29,647
|$
|35,309
|$
|64,956
|Operating Margin
|0.9
|%
|5.3
|%
|2.2
|%
|4.9
|%
_________________________________
(1)Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
(2)Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to:
About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. For nearly 50 years, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding innovative solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Aegion’s forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of Aegion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion’s actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Information regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act consists of estimates which are forward looking and subject to change. We anticipate additional guidance, both at the federal and state level, to be forthcoming. As such, the impacts of the legislation may differ from our current estimates, interpretations and assumptions, possibly materially, and the amount of the impact on the Company may accordingly be adjusted over the course of 2020.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Aegion has presented certain information in this release excluding certain items that impacted income, expense and earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share in the quarters and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, exclude charges related to the Company’s restructuring activities, goodwill impairment, definite-lived intangible asset impairment, acquisition and divestiture-related activities, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Aegion management uses such non-GAAP information internally to evaluate financial performance for Aegion’s operations because Aegion’s management believes such non-GAAP information allows management to more accurately compare Aegion’s ongoing performance across periods. As such, Aegion’s management believes that providing non-GAAP financial information to Aegion’s investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Aegion’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Aegion management.
Aegion®, Fusible PVC®, Tite Liner®, Tyfo® and Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® and the associated logos are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.
