Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
27th February 2020
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 26th February 2020 that on 26th February 2020 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 5,715 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1747.54 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Lord Davis and his connected persons hold a total of 5,715 ordinary shares, being 0.002% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
