Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem cells help rejuvenate the body by transforming into tissue-specific cells (called differentiation) and creating more stem cells (called self-renewal). But over time, stem cells tend to lose these unique properties, which are essential to tissue rejuvenation.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension® has partnered with Insilico Medicine, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, MD, to utilize artificial intelligence to formulate GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell, a dietary supplement which helps maintain youthful, healthy stem cell function.

“Scientists from Life Extension and Insilico Medicine collaborated to use artificial intelligence and other expertise to identify a combination of phytonutrients that support stem cell health,” said Dr. Andrew G. Swick, chief scientific officer at Life Extension. “This is another example of our scientific team utilizing cutting edge technologies to provide innovative products to our customers,” said Dr. Swick.

GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell encourages balanced stem cell differentiation and self-renewal with nutrients that promote healthy stem cell function, cellular protein regulation, DNA health, AMPK signaling, and more. Insilico Medicine used deep machine learning to identify specific ingredients that promote health stem cell function – the piceatannol from passion fruit, trans-resveratrol, and garcinol from kokum fruit. This formulation helps promote cell signaling pathways to support healthy tissue maintenance and longevity. GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell also encourages the body’s natural process for managing senescent stem cells. This helps stem cells keep working as they should.

GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell can be taken by itself, with other GEROPROTECT® Life Extension products (Ageless Cell™ and Longevity A.I.™). GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell can also be paired with Senolytic Activator from Life Extension for enhanced youthful cellular health support.

More information about GEROPROTECT® Stem Cell can be found at www.LifeExtension.com/stem

Life Extension is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

# # #

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment

Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com Sheldon Baker Life Extension 954-790-5512 sbaker@lifeextension.com