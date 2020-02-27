TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (“Volaris”) today announced the acquisition of MUSAC Limited. (“MUSAC”), a leading provider of school and library management solutions for New Zealand schools. MUSAC represents Volaris’ seventh acquisition in the Education vertical and its fifth education software acquisition in the Australasia region.



MUSAC’s extensive Student Management System helps schools across New Zealand manage such mission-critical operations as curriculum, attendance, students, staff, library resources, finances and assets. The company’s solutions are designed to help schools make better informed decisions to ultimately lead to better student outcomes.

“At MUSAC we’ve always been about better learning journeys,” said Shaun Croskery, MUSAC’s CEO. “And now we are starting a new journey as part of our Volaris where we will have access to other like-minded businesses in the education sector to learn from, share best practices with, and grow. This can only translate into a better overall solution for our customers, and a rewarding environment for our employees.”

In keeping with Volaris’ philosophy of acquire, strengthen and grow, MUSAC maintains its brand and independence with support, coaching and best practices from Volaris. Shaun Croskery, CEO, continues to lead the business with support from the existing management team. MUSAC joins Edumate, Furlong, Kinetic, Prima, TASS, and WebCheckout in the Volaris’ Education vertical.

