Volaris Group Acquires AskCody, Expanding Portfolio in Workplace and Meeting Management Solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Volaris Group announced the acquisition of AskCody, a Denmark-based provider of workplace and meeting management solutions designed to optimize how organizations use their time, space, and resources.

Founded in 2011, AskCody develops software that simplifies meeting booking, resource scheduling, visitor management, and workplace insights. The platform integrates with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365, helping enterprises and public sector organizations create more efficient, employee-focused workplaces.



“We are excited to welcome AskCody into the Volaris family,” said Janni Zesach, Group Leader at Volaris Group. “AskCody’s commitment to improving how organizations collaborate and manage their spaces is a compelling business and the company’s approach aligns with our vision of supporting mission-critical software companies for the long term.”



“Joining Volaris Group marks an important new chapter for AskCody,” said Allan Mørch, CEO and Co-Founder of AskCody. “Our mission has always been to help organizations reduce friction and complexity in how people meet, collaborate, and work. By becoming part of Volaris, we gain a permanent home with the expertise and stability to support our customers and employees for years to come.”



AskCody will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Allan Mørch.



About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), Volaris is dedicated to strengthening the businesses it acquires by providing them with the tools, expertise, and community they need to grow — whether through product innovation, operational excellence, or complementary acquisitions. Volaris’ unique buy-and-hold-forever philosophy ensures long-term stability for acquired companies, their employees, and their customers. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.



For more information:

Ryan Hill

VP, Global Communications, Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com

