Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. Acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Alpine Testing Solutions Inc., a leader in psychometric consulting and test security services for credentialing and licensure programs. Founded in 1991 and based in Orem, Utah, Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. provides expertise and solutions to help organizations create and maintain high-quality assessment programs that are fair, reliable, and defensible.

“Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. has built a trusted reputation in professional certification, helping organizations worldwide uphold the integrity and value of their credentialing programs,” says Mike Borello, Group Leader, Volaris Group. “We are proud to welcome Alpine into Volaris Group and to support their next chapter of growth with a permanent home and long-term commitment.”

Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. partners with certification bodies, professional associations, and credentialing organizations to design, build, and protect high-stakes examinations. Their expertise spans test design and development, psychometrics, program security, and ongoing exam maintenance, with a strong reputation for advancing fairness and validity in professional certification. The company is a leading provider of specialized testing and credentialing solutions to some of the world’s most prominent technology platform providers including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Cisco, ESRI, Dell, and others.

“We are thrilled to join Volaris Group, a company known for its proven best practices, strong commitment to developing talent, and supporting the growth of its businesses,” says Stephen Price, CEO of Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. “Volaris’ dedication to long-term success and its collaborative approach give us the confidence that our mission to strengthen credentialing programs and protect the value of certifications for professionals will be supported.”

Alpine Testing Solutions Inc. will continue to be led by CEO Stephen Price as part of Mike Borello's group within Volaris Group's Smith Portfolio.

