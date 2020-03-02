New York, NY, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Jodi L. Lashin has joined the Firm’s New York office as a Partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. Jodi is the seventh attorney to join the practice group this year, following the arrivals of partners Masha V. Trainor (Pittsburgh), Dean S. Nordlinger (Washington, D.C.), Stacy H. Louizos (New York), and Craig R. Culbertson (Chicago), as well as associates Jose A. Manalo, Jr. (Los Angeles) and Simon I. Bord (Washington, D.C.). Jodi joins from Reed Smith where she served as counsel.

Jodi brings over 20 years of experience representing registered investment advisers and sponsors of private funds, investment banks and privately held funds, and companies and entrepreneurs from a broad range of industries. She focuses her practice on alternative asset management, counseling investment advisers and private funds on the structuring of complex fund platforms, seed investments, and drafting relevant documentation throughout the lifecycle of the fund. Jodi advises on general corporate matters, including the negotiation of investment management agreements, platform maintenance, compliance and regulatory concerns, and investment activity. Jodi also often assists financial advisors in connection with their delivery of fairness opinions in acquisition and disposition contexts.

“We are confident that Jodi will make another great addition to our corporate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Jodi is a distinguished attorney with impressive experience within the corporate field, serving both in private practice and as in-house counsel through her secondment. Her diverse background and strategic insight will be invaluable in expanding and advancing our Firm’s current corporate service offerings and capabilities.”

Offering her clients further insights and differentiation of counsel, Jodi spent over two years on secondment at UBS Hedge Fund Solutions LLC, one of the largest fund of funds in the world. While there, she served as the lead on drafting and negotiation of commingled and customized domestic and offshore fund documentation related to investments in the UBS-managed products and the deployment of invested capital in hedge funds. She also acted as in-house corporate counsel related to day-to-day matters and as primary counsel on the drafting and negotiation of purchase and sale agreements in connection with secondary portfolio fund interest sales. This dual role offered Jodi a keen understanding for what her clients expect from their outside counsel.

“Throughout her career, Jodi has proved to be an innovative and trusted adviser to her clients, and we are proud to welcome her to our team,” said Peter Schnur, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “Jodi’s experience serving as a de facto in-house corporate counsel and rising through the ranks at top law firms has uniquely equipped her to anticipate and execute on her clients’ most complex needs.”

Additionally, over the course of her career, Jodi has advised public and private company clients on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and general securities and corporate law. Jodi’s clients represent a wide array of industries, including healthcare, financial services, media and technology, consumer goods, transportation, entertainment, and sports.

“Blank Rome’s platform, nationally ranked practices, and commitment to its clients will provide me with a wonderful opportunity to continue to expand my practice and support my clients at the highest level,” remarked Jodi. “In addition, it is a very exciting time to be joining the group and to have the opportunity to help build upon its impressive growth. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue the momentum.”

Jodi earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and her B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Michigan. Throughout her career, Jodi has been involved in numerous pro bono matters and contributed to many causes in her community—work that she looks forward to continuing at Blank Rome.

Since January 1, Blank Rome has welcomed a number of lateral partners across its U.S. offices, enhancing the Firm’s services and capabilities throughout its various practices.

