Blank Rome Welcomes Mitchell S. Goldberg, Immediate Past Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is proud to announce the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg, most recently Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will join the firm in its Business Litigation group in the Philadelphia office, effective January 1, 2026. Judge Goldberg will become the sixth distinguished retired judge currently practicing at the firm, joining Honorable Judges Edward N. Cahn, James T. Giles, Judith J. Gische, Timothy K. Lewis, and Stephen M. Orlofsky. This extraordinary group is a testament to Blank Rome’s dedication to assembling one of the most remarkable benches of judicial and litigation leaders, uniquely positioned to serve clients nationwide.

Judge Goldberg’s move to Blank Rome is especially notable, as he is now the third former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to join the firm, alongside Judge Cahn and Judge Giles. The collective insight among the six retired judges enables Blank Rome to offer clients not only extraordinary litigation counsel, but also strategic guidance shaped by decades of judicial leadership and experience.

“We are truly privileged to welcome Judge Goldberg to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Judge Goldberg’s remarkable career as a prosecutor, civil litigator, and chief judge add unique perspective to our nationally recognized Litigation Department and Appellate Litigation practice. His deep understanding of the courts, strong relationships throughout the federal judiciary, and commitment to fairness will help our clients anticipate challenges, craft winning strategies, and resolve disputes efficiently—whether at trial, on appeal, or through alternative dispute resolution. Additionally, we are confident that Judge Goldberg will be able to develop a practice where he serves as a mediator / arbitrator to assist in the resolution of complex litigation. Judge Goldberg’s arrival deepens our bench of litigators and former judicial leaders to serve clients at the highest level with unparalleled insight and experience.”

Judge Goldberg brings more than 40 years of experience to Blank Rome. After beginning his career in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office handling both trial and appellate matters, he transitioned to private practice to focus on complex commercial disputes before returning to public service as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Appointed to the federal bench in 2008 and later serving as Chief Judge, he presided over high-stakes matters across industries. He developed significant experience in pharmaceutical patent disputes and related antitrust litigation, including extensive Hatch-Waxman work, gained over more than a decade as a visiting judge in the District of Delaware, the nation’s preeminent patent court.

“We are incredibly honored Judge Goldberg is joining our leading litigation and trial team,” said Daniel E. Rhynhart, partner and co-chair of the firm’s Litigation Department. “His distinctive judicial background will be highly beneficial in advising clients throughout all stages of complex disputes, while further enhancing the capabilities of our accomplished litigation team, which includes more than 400 attorneys across 16 offices. Just as importantly, his commitment to mentorship and advocacy excellence will help develop the next generation of trial lawyers at Blank Rome and uphold our tradition of outstanding client representation.”

Judge Goldberg’s arrival deepens Blank Rome’s long-standing commitment to developing courtroom excellence. He will serve as a mentor across the firm and support Blank Rome’s Trial Academy, a signature program for senior litigation associates that blends focused training with immersive, mock trials presided over by the firm’s retired judges. By integrating judicial insight into skills development, the firm equips its litigators to examine witnesses more effectively, present evidence with clarity, and sharpen advocacy, empowering senior associates to step confidently into the courtroom and continue Blank Rome’s tradition of trial excellence.

“I am truly excited to join Blank Rome and the litigation group,” said Judge Goldberg. “Throughout my career, I have valued the highest standards of advocacy and integrity. I have long admired Blank Rome’s commitment to excellence and collegiality, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support the firm’s clients, to help mentor up-and-coming litigators, and to collaborate with many friends and respected colleagues. I am also eager to help grow the firm’s appellate team and to further develop a robust mediation and arbitration practice, building on my experience as a trial judge.”

Judge Goldberg earned his J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law, where he was selected as Temple’s first-ever trial team member and where he continues to serve as an adjunct professor.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities.

Attachment