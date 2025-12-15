Accomplished Trial Lawyer Graham Cronogue Joins Blank Rome as Partner in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Graham Cronogue has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the Business Litigation group. Graham brings extensive experience in high-stakes litigation and arbitration, with a particular focus on the technology, life sciences, aerospace, government contracts, and energy industries. He joins Blank Rome from Baker McKenzie.

“We are thrilled to welcome Graham to Blank Rome and our nationally recognized Business Litigation practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Graham brings exceptional courtroom and arbitration experience to the firm, along with a proven ability to navigate complex, high-stakes matters. His strategic insight, collaborative approach, and commitment to client service align perfectly with our firm’s values and make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Graham is an accomplished litigator who represents corporations and individuals in their most complex civil litigation and arbitration matters. He has argued cases in state and federal courts across the United States, led global arbitration proceedings, and appeared before U.S. regulatory agencies, including the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency. He has first- and second-chaired arbitration hearings and trials, delivering favorable outcomes at critical stages—from dispositive motions through final judgment. His experience includes examining fact and expert witnesses, presenting arguments on discovery disputes, securing foreign discovery awards and recognition of judgments, and successfully opposing a foreign judgment recognition, and he has overseen more than 50 depositions.

“Graham’s experience across a range of industries that are important to our clients, including technology and aerospace, defense, and government services, and his leadership in major litigation and arbitration matters, will further strengthen our group’s capabilities. We look forward to the impact Graham will make for our clients and the broader team,” said Jayme L. Butcher, partner and co-chair of the Business Litigation group.

“I am excited to join Blank Rome’s exceptional litigation team,” said Graham. “What drew me to the firm was its deep bench of talent in key practice areas such as government contracts, privacy, complex commercial litigation, and maritime law, along with its strong industry capabilities. The collaborative environment and the opportunity to team up with high-quality litigators will enable me to better serve clients facing complex business disputes. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm.”

Graham is deeply committed to pro bono service and has a wide-ranging pro bono practice that encompasses both civil and criminal cases. Among his notable achievements, he secured a favorable judgment on behalf of a Nigerian refugee who was the victim of a fraud scheme, secured the release of a former juvenile lifer who had been imprisoned since he was 15 years old, obtained an injunction and complete defense verdict in a libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress case on behalf of a deceased military veteran, and helped multiple individuals vindicate their rights under the Torture Victim Protection Act and the Alien Tort Statute. In recognition of his outstanding dedication, he consistently receives High Honors from the District of Columbia Bar Association for his pro bono contributions and was recently named the Pro Bono Partner of the Year by a prominent human rights organization. Furthermore, Graham helped set up the Second Look Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to end extreme sentences and mass incarceration in Washington, D.C.

Graham served as a law clerk to the Honorable Barbara J. Rothstein in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the Honorable Anne E. Thompson in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Graham received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Duke University School of Law, attended on the Dean’s Scholarship, and holds a B.A. with distinction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

