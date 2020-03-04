DALLAS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG), a focused investment management boutique offering high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions, announces today, that Westwood SmallCap mutual fund – A Class (WHGAX) has been added to the Q1 2020 Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource Select List. Schwab’s Mutual Fund OneSource Select List is comprised of funds available without a load or transaction fee through the Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® service that offer the best combination of factors such as performance, risk and expense. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. (CSIA) conducts extensive research on the full range of actively managed funds available through Schwab’s Mutual Fund OneSource service.



“We are pleased that one of our premier mutual funds has been added to the Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource Select List and is one of only five funds in its category,” says Harvey Steele, Head of Intermediary at Westwood. “The Westwood SmallCap Fund is indicative of our high-conviction approach and proprietary U.S. Equity research, which consistently results in strong investment performance. We appreciate CSIA recognizing this Fund and adding it to this exclusive list.”

Westwood SmallCap Fund Institutional Shares (WHGSX) and Class A (WHGAX) are four-star rated as of Dec. 31, 2019 (overall Morningstar rating against 630 funds in the Small Blend category based on risk-adjusted returns). The Fund is actively managed and utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up security selection process. Westwood SmallCap typically invests in 50 to 70 companies with market capitalizations between $100M and $2B that have conservative balance sheets, strong free cash flow and the potential for attractive future returns.

Annualized Fund Performance

As of 12/31/2019

A Share Class

Trailing Year Performance YTD* 1-Yr

Trailing 3-Yrs

Trailing 5-Yrs

Trailing 10 Yrs

Trailing Since Inception** SmallCap Fund Net of Fees N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 11.46%

Gross Expense Ratio: 1.20%

Net Expense Ratio: 1.04%; the advisor has contractually agreed to reduce fees and reimburse expenses until Feb. 28, 2020.

Institutional Share Class

Trailing Year Performance YTD* 1-Yr

Trailing 3-Yrs

Trailing 5-Yrs

Trailing 10 Yrs

Trailing Since Inception SmallCap Fund Net of Fees 27.13% 31.13% 7.03% 8.16% 12.90% 7.94%

Gross Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Net Expense Ratio: 0.99%; the advisor has contractually agreed to reduce fees and reimburse expenses until Feb. 28, 2021.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost, and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please call 1.877.FUND.WHG. *YTD figure is calculated as of the most recent month end.

**The Westwood SmallCap Fund A Class Share (WHGAX) is available No Load, No Transaction Fee on Schwab OneSource. The Westwood SmallCap Fund I Class Share (WHGSX) is also available at Charles Schwab and is subject to a Transaction Fee. Please refer to the Fund’s Prospectus for additional information on fees and expenses.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in three distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset and Emerging Markets Equity. To meet the full range of investors’ financial needs, access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Boston, Houston and Toronto.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by calling 877.FUND.WHG (877.386.3944). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. There are specific risks inherent in small cap investing such as greater share price volatility as compared to other funds that invest in stocks of companies with larger and potentially more stable market capitalizations.

Schwab, Mutual Fund OneSource®, and Mutual Fund OneSource Select List® are trademarks of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and used with permission. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. are not affiliated.



Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) receives remuneration from fund companies in the Mutual Fund OneSource® service for recordkeeping and shareholder services, and other administrative services. Schwab also may receive remuneration from transaction fee fund companies for certain administrative services.

The amount of fees Schwab or its affiliates receive from funds participating in the Mutual Fund OneSource service is not considered in the Select List selection, nor does any fund pay Schwab to be included in the Select List.

©2020 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Westwood Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). SIDCO is not affiliated with Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or any other affiliate. SIDCO is located at 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks PA 19456.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales load. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

As of 12/31/2019: WHGSX and WHGAX) were rated against the following numbers of U.S.-domiciled Small Blend funds over the following time periods: 630 funds in the last three years, 507 funds in the last five years and 367 funds in the last ten years. With respect to these Small Blend funds, the Westwood SmallCap Fund received a Morningstar Rating of 3 of 5 stars for the three-year period, 3 of 5 stars for the five-year period and 4 of 5 stars for the ten-year period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Class A Morningstar Rating is an estimate based on the performance of the fund’s oldest share class, adjusted for fees. Other share class ratings may vary.

