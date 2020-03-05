Company announcement 5/2020

Søborg/Copenhagen, March 5, 2020

Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2019 and 2020

The Company's audited annual report 2019 was adopted.

Distribution of profit according to the adopted annual report 2019 was adopted.The dividend payout for 2019 will be DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10. Including interim dividend, a total of DKK 4.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10 is paid out for the financial year 2019.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020 was adopted.

The Company’s revised Remuneration Policy was adopted.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Anne Broeng, Caroline Serfass, Christian Kanstrup and Eivind Kolding as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Shares and capital

Authorization to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2021 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury share not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Composition of the Board of Directors and committees

After the annual general meeting, the elected Board of Directors held a Board meeting to appoint members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The Board decided that the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Peter Haahr (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Anne Broeng (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Eivind Kolding (member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board)

Anders Vidstrup (employee representative)

Brankica Markovic (employee representative)

Trine Io Bjerregaard (employee representative)

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Blüitgen Binger

Head of Investor Relations

+45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Media contacts:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8141

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,207 employees. NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. More than 30% are international life sciences clients (December 2019). For more information please visit www.nnit.com .

