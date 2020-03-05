Washington D.C., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2020 spring conference of the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE), being held March 11-14, 2020, at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. AIR is the platinum sponsor of the conference.

The SREE spring conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders, and professionals from around the country and is built around the theme, Practical Significance and Meaningful Effects: Learning and Communicating What Matters. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions around a variety of topics, including research methods, credit recovery, social emotional learning, teacher professional development and more. Experts will also present on research and practices from federal programs that AIR supports, including the What Works Clearinghouse and the Regional Educational Laboratories.

On March 11, AIR’s Trisha Borman and Jill Bowdon will host an event and reception for women who are interested in or currently work in quantitative methods and research.

A list of sessions featuring AIR experts is below. The full program can be found on the SREE conference website.

SREE Conference Sessions Featuring AIR Staff

(All time are EDT)

Wednesday, March 11

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Women in Quantitative Methods Event and Reception

Location: Studio B

AIR hosts: Trisha Borman and Jill Bowdon



Thursday, March 12

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Instructional Practices and Policies that Support English Learners

Location: Salon 5

AIR Chair: Diane August

Paper: Final Outcomes of a Multisite Randomized Controlled Trial of Descubriendo la Lectura (DLL)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, So Jung Park, Bo Zhu, Scott Houghton and Alejandra Martin



9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Achieving Equitable Outcomes in Reading Skills

Location: Studio B

Paper: Effects of the Literacy First Tutoring Program on Grade 2 Students’ Reading Skills

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ginger Stoker and Sarah Caverly



Exploring Alternative Approaches to High School/Postsecondary Transitions

Location: Studio F

Paper: Online Credit Recovery: Implementation and Initial Impact of a Prevalent Practice

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Rui Yang, Peggy Clements, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes and Jessica Heppen



Use of Research Evidence across Settings

Location: Salon 1-3

Paper: Considerations for Evidence Standards in Education Research

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Joe Taylor

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m



Promoting SEL Skills and Positive School Climate

Location: Salon 5

Paper: Student and School Characteristics Associated with Academic Performance and English Language Proficiency Among English Learner Students in Grades 3–8 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.



Early Childhood Education - In the Pipeline Poster Session

Location: Foyer Group B

Poster: Technology-based Implementation Supports: Approach Used in the TeacherRead Study

AIR Presenters/Authors: Danielle Shaw Attaway and Michael Little

Organization of Schools and Systems - In the Pipeline Poster Session

Location: Foyer Group C

Poster: Work in Progress: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of College Aid Programs

AIR Presenter/Author: Joshua R. Polanin

Friday, March 13

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Recent Improvements to the What Works Clearinghouse

Location: Salon 6

AIR Organizer: Joshua R. Polanin

Publication: Version 4.1 of the WWC Standards and Procedures Handbooks

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams, Joe Taylor, Sarah Caverly, Daniel Hubbard, Elizabeth Nolan and Joshua R. Polanin

2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Developing Instructional Practice through Professional Development and Coaching

Location: Studio C

Paper: A Randomized Field Study of a Teacher Professional Development Program Using Mixed-Reality Simulation to Develop Instructional Practice

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Toni Smith, Melinda Griffin and Melissa Yisak

4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.



Heterogeneity in Math Instruction across Ethnicity, Socioeconomic Status, Language, and Gender

Salon 5

Paper: Heterogeneity in Mathematics Intervention Effects: Evidence from A Meta-Analysis of 191 Randomized Experiments

AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz, Jim Lindsay, David Miller and Ryan Williams

Accessing and Paying for Higher Education

Location: Studio E

Paper: Year 1 Impacts of the Pennsylvania College Savings Account Pilot, Keystone Scholars

AIR Presenter/Author: Robert Nathenson

Lottery-based Evaluations of Early Education Programs: Opportunities and Challenges

Location: Salon 1-3

Project: Lottery Structures for Admission to Public Montessori Preschool Programs: Promises and Challenges for Research

AIR Presenters/Authors: Karen Manship, Ann-Marie Faria and Juliette Berg

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Early Childhood Education - Evening Poster Session

Location: Foyer Group A

Poster: Examining Early Learning Profiles at Pre-K Entry

AIR Presenter/Author: Aleksandra Holod

Postsecondary Education - Evening Poster Session

Location: Foyer Group G

Poster: Postsecondary Readiness Among English Learner Students in a Large Urban School District

AIR Presenter/Author: Ryan Eisner

Saturday, March 14

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Towards Broadening Our Understanding of Education “Research” and its “Use”: How Three Collaborations Between Research and Practice Support Evidence-Informed Policy

Location: Salon 6

Section: Use of Research Evidence across Settings and Organization of Schools and Systems

AIR Panelist: Yinmei Wan

Teacher Policy in Global Contexts

Location: Salon 7

AIR Chair: Mary Kay Dugan

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Challenges with Assessment Precision and Implementation Fidelity in Response to Intervention Frameworks

Location: Studio F

Paper: The Impact of a Multifaceted Education Program on Early Grade Literacy and Math Outcomes in Zambia: Evidence from a Mixed-Methods Cluster-Randomized Controlled Trial

AIR Presenters/Authors: Thomas de Hoop, Hannah Ring, Garima Siwach, Paula Dias, Gelson Tembo, Victoria Rothbard and Anaïs Toungui

RPPs at Scale? Lessons Learned from Ten Years of Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Research Partnerships

Location: Salon 7

Section: Use of Research Evidence Across Settings and Academic Learning in Education Settings

AIR Presenter/Author: Julie Kochanek

