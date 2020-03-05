Washington D.C., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2020 spring conference of the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE), being held March 11-14, 2020, at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. AIR is the platinum sponsor of the conference.
The SREE spring conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders, and professionals from around the country and is built around the theme, Practical Significance and Meaningful Effects: Learning and Communicating What Matters. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions around a variety of topics, including research methods, credit recovery, social emotional learning, teacher professional development and more. Experts will also present on research and practices from federal programs that AIR supports, including the What Works Clearinghouse and the Regional Educational Laboratories.
On March 11, AIR’s Trisha Borman and Jill Bowdon will host an event and reception for women who are interested in or currently work in quantitative methods and research.
A list of sessions featuring AIR experts is below. The full program can be found on the SREE conference website.
SREE Conference Sessions Featuring AIR Staff
(All time are EDT)
Wednesday, March 11
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Women in Quantitative Methods Event and Reception
Location: Studio B
AIR hosts: Trisha Borman and Jill Bowdon
Thursday, March 12
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Instructional Practices and Policies that Support English Learners
Location: Salon 5
AIR Chair: Diane August
Paper: Final Outcomes of a Multisite Randomized Controlled Trial of Descubriendo la Lectura (DLL)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, So Jung Park, Bo Zhu, Scott Houghton and Alejandra Martin
9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Achieving Equitable Outcomes in Reading Skills
Location: Studio B
Paper: Effects of the Literacy First Tutoring Program on Grade 2 Students’ Reading Skills
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ginger Stoker and Sarah Caverly
Exploring Alternative Approaches to High School/Postsecondary Transitions
Location: Studio F
Paper: Online Credit Recovery: Implementation and Initial Impact of a Prevalent Practice
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Rui Yang, Peggy Clements, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes and Jessica Heppen
Use of Research Evidence across Settings
Location: Salon 1-3
Paper: Considerations for Evidence Standards in Education Research
AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Joe Taylor
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m
Promoting SEL Skills and Positive School Climate
Location: Salon 5
Paper: Student and School Characteristics Associated with Academic Performance and English Language Proficiency Among English Learner Students in Grades 3–8 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner
3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Early Childhood Education - In the Pipeline Poster Session
Location: Foyer Group B
Poster: Technology-based Implementation Supports: Approach Used in the TeacherRead Study
AIR Presenters/Authors: Danielle Shaw Attaway and Michael Little
Organization of Schools and Systems - In the Pipeline Poster Session
Location: Foyer Group C
Poster: Work in Progress: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of College Aid Programs
AIR Presenter/Author: Joshua R. Polanin
Friday, March 13
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Recent Improvements to the What Works Clearinghouse
Location: Salon 6
AIR Organizer: Joshua R. Polanin
Publication: Version 4.1 of the WWC Standards and Procedures Handbooks
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams, Joe Taylor, Sarah Caverly, Daniel Hubbard, Elizabeth Nolan and Joshua R. Polanin
2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Developing Instructional Practice through Professional Development and Coaching
Location: Studio C
Paper: A Randomized Field Study of a Teacher Professional Development Program Using Mixed-Reality Simulation to Develop Instructional Practice
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Toni Smith, Melinda Griffin and Melissa Yisak
4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
Heterogeneity in Math Instruction across Ethnicity, Socioeconomic Status, Language, and Gender
Salon 5
Paper: Heterogeneity in Mathematics Intervention Effects: Evidence from A Meta-Analysis of 191 Randomized Experiments
AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz, Jim Lindsay, David Miller and Ryan Williams
Accessing and Paying for Higher Education
Location: Studio E
Paper: Year 1 Impacts of the Pennsylvania College Savings Account Pilot, Keystone Scholars
AIR Presenter/Author: Robert Nathenson
Lottery-based Evaluations of Early Education Programs: Opportunities and Challenges
Location: Salon 1-3
Project: Lottery Structures for Admission to Public Montessori Preschool Programs: Promises and Challenges for Research
AIR Presenters/Authors: Karen Manship, Ann-Marie Faria and Juliette Berg
6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Early Childhood Education - Evening Poster Session
Location: Foyer Group A
Poster: Examining Early Learning Profiles at Pre-K Entry
AIR Presenter/Author: Aleksandra Holod
Postsecondary Education - Evening Poster Session
Location: Foyer Group G
Poster: Postsecondary Readiness Among English Learner Students in a Large Urban School District
AIR Presenter/Author: Ryan Eisner
Saturday, March 14
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Towards Broadening Our Understanding of Education “Research” and its “Use”: How Three Collaborations Between Research and Practice Support Evidence-Informed Policy
Location: Salon 6
Section: Use of Research Evidence across Settings and Organization of Schools and Systems
AIR Panelist: Yinmei Wan
Teacher Policy in Global Contexts
Location: Salon 7
AIR Chair: Mary Kay Dugan
10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Challenges with Assessment Precision and Implementation Fidelity in Response to Intervention Frameworks
Location: Studio F
Paper: The Impact of a Multifaceted Education Program on Early Grade Literacy and Math Outcomes in Zambia: Evidence from a Mixed-Methods Cluster-Randomized Controlled Trial
AIR Presenters/Authors: Thomas de Hoop, Hannah Ring, Garima Siwach, Paula Dias, Gelson Tembo, Victoria Rothbard and Anaïs Toungui
RPPs at Scale? Lessons Learned from Ten Years of Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Research Partnerships
Location: Salon 7
Section: Use of Research Evidence Across Settings and Academic Learning in Education Settings
AIR Presenter/Author: Julie Kochanek
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit https://www.air.org.
Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org
American Institutes for Research
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org
American Institutes for Research LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: