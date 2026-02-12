American Institutes for Research AI and Computer Science Experts to Present at the 2026 Technical Symposium on Computer Science Education

Arlington, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) experts from the American Institutes for Research will present several sessions at the Technical Symposium on Computer Science Education (SIGCSE TS) being held February 18 – 21 at the Cervantes Convention Center at the America’s Center Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.

AIR experts will share insights on topics ranging from AI implementation in K–12 classrooms and researcher–practitioner partnerships to building trusted professional development systems and expanding computer science (CS) pathways in rural and Indigenous communities.

These sessions reflect AIR’s commitment to advancing responsible, human-centered AI and strengthening computer science education so all learners can benefit. They also highlight the depth of work underway through CS@AIR: The Center for Evolving Computer Science Education, led by Joey Wilson, Katie Rich, and Robert Schwarzhaupt. The center has more than 30 federal-, state-, and foundation-funded projects and generates evidence to expand access to high-quality CS education and support students’ economic competitiveness in the workforce.

The SIGCSE TS, organized by the Association for Computing Machinery’s (ACM) Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education, is the organization’s flagship annual conference and a leading forum for advancing computing education. Held annually since 1970, the symposium brings together educators and researchers to share innovations in curriculum design, pedagogy, and program development through a wide range of technical sessions and collaborative learning opportunities.

Thursday, February 19

10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Poster Session: Affective Factors and AI Instructional Implementation: Insights from a Statewide Survey of K-12 Computer Science Teachers in Pennsylvania

Location: Poster Session #1 | Hall 1

AIR Presenters/Authors: Robert Schwarzhaupt, Diana Oh, and Jared Taylor



Learn about AIR’s evaluation of the PAsmart Initiative.

5:30–6:20 p.m.

Birds of a Feather: Creating and Sustaining Partnerships Between Researchers and Practitioners

Location: Flock 1d | Meeting Room 103-104

AIR Presenter/Author: Katie Rich

Learn about CS@AIR’s research-practice partnerships (RPPs).

Saturday, February 21

10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Poster Session: Building Trust in a Computer Science Professional Development Passport for K-12 Teachers

Location: Poster Session #4 | Hall 1

AIR Presenter/Author: Robert Schwarzhaupt



Learn about the Computer Science Teacher Professional Development Passport Alliance.

Poster Session: Understanding Rural Strengths and Challenges Related to Elementary Computer Science Pathway Development

Location: Poster Session #4 | Hall 1

AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Rich, Diana Oh, and Mahima Bhattar

Learn about strengthening elementary computer science education in rural communities through local industry partnerships.

Poster Session: AI Meets Storytime: Co-Designing Unplugged K–2 ELA-Aligned AI Lessons with Teachers

Location: Poster Session #4 | Hall 1

AIR Presenters/Authors: Joey Wilson, Shonda Rutledge, Cecilia Zhang, and Keisha Bailey

Learn about AI by 8, a multi-year initiative reimagining early childhood education in rural North Carolina.

Poster Session: Planting the Seeds of Access: Connections Between a Statewide Investment in Professional Learning, Educator Capacity, and Student Access to Computer Science

Location: Poster Session #4 | Hall 1

AIR Presenters/Authors: Joel Knudson, Kenya Roy, and Marina Castro

Learn more about AIR’s evaluation of the Educator Workforce Investment Grant in Computer Science Study

2:20–2:40 p.m.

Paper: Sustaining K-8 Computer Science Instruction with Indigenous Communities

Location: Culturally Responsive Computing Education | Meeting Room 103-104

AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Rich and Joey Wilson

Learn about the Wind River Elementary Computer Science Collaborative.

