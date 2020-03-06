In order to improve the quality of its products and to increase production efficiency, AB Grigeo (hereinafter - the Company) plans to install a new hygiene paper converting line.



The fully automated line will be built in a reconstructed building owned by the Company in Grigiškės and will produce about 12 thousand tons of paper products per year. Products for business and home produced by the new line will update and complement the product range of the Company.

The investment in the new paper converting line will reach EUR 4.9. million. It is planned that the project will be implemented in 2020 and will be financed from the Company's own funds.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801