Boston, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announces the unprecedented sale of an ex-BMW Munich Engine Assembly and Test facility. The sale features state-of-the-art equipment supplied from world renowned German OEM automotive equipment manufacturers GROB, KUKA, and J W Froehlich, supported by the latest Siemens and ThyssenKrupp hardware, software and operating systems. The sale also encompasses all necessary equipment to assemble and test full dressed engines. To ensure throughput at the desired rate of assembly, the facility includes 15 off KUKA and J W Froehlich Test units covering engine Cold test, Leak test and Helium test. The individual stations and conveyor systems are predominantly GROB built and installed, supported by ThyssenKrupp, Festo, Demag and other accredited automotive suppliers. The assets are supported with a complete hard and electronic copy technical manual library. The complete facility was professionally decommissioned in 2017 by an accredited German decommissioning company, BMW Munich engineers, and a global decommissioning and turnkey reinstallation company. The complete facility was packed and transported to the United Kingdom for project preparation and ensuing client due diligence purposes. The process included, but was not limited to, inspection and identification of equipment, application of protection media to prevent corrosion and deterioration, back up of all OEM machine management programs/systems, identifying, logging and laying down of assets, and all aspects of identifying the technical documentation against each asset. The project is ideally suited to any forward-looking modern engine manufacturer seeking to move into the next generation of New Energy Vehicle engines to include Euro 6 emissions standards onwards. It presents an ideal opportunity for the facility to be retrofitted to suit the client’s engine/powertrain requirement with potential for considerable saving on capital investment and vital lead times for installation and commissioning. The facility comes with all aspects of technical aid for supporting a full turnkey operation. To complement the assets and associated OEM engine assembly and test technology on offer, there is available to any prospective client, powertrain research and development facilities, expertise, and resource. This provides an opportunity to combine the facility with the latest Hybrid technologies to develop a purpose designed powertrain system in keeping with Worldwide New Energy Vehicle Policy, with base parameters for eventual transition to Euro 7 emission standards. The Hybrid engine technologies and developed powertrain are ideally suited for inclusion within the electrification strategies of automotive manufacturers in the world markets. Nick Jordan, Associate, Valuations & Industrial at Gordon Brothers, said: “This sale presents a unique opportunity for contemporary engine manufacturers to take their operations forward. With state-of-the-art equipment meeting current emissions standards and beyond for Hybrid application engines, it contributes towards a greener environment through electrification and transition to Euro 7 emission standards.” The facility, located in Tamworth, UK, is available for immediate inspection by appointment only. For further enquires on the sale or to schedule an inspection please contact, Nick Jordan: njordan@gordonbrothers.com / +44 (0)7848 412737. -Ends- About Gordon Brothers Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customised solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com